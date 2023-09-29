Philly Rioter ‘Meatball’ Spent Day In Jail And Says It Was Awful And Never Wants To Go Back

Videos by OutKick

After spending 24-hours in the slammer, Meatball says she doesn’t want to ever go back.

The 21-year-old social media influencer went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this week after livestreaming mass looting and near-riots across Philadelphia. In a pure brilliant move, Meatball documented not only her crimes but everyone else’s as well. She did this so she could get some social media clout.

However after being apprehended and charged with six felonies while also spending over a full day in jail, Meatball says jail was a horrible experience that left her scared and traumatized.

'Meatball' Dayjia Blackwell spoke to reporters in Philadelphia yesterday.



"I just prefer, you know, never loot again, stay out of trouble," she told them after the city's District Attorney charged her.



Clearly she has shown remorse for her actions, but so too have many… pic.twitter.com/W4qjuhqqXV — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 29, 2023

MEATBALL FORGOT THERE WERE CONSEQUENCES

“I just prefer that people never loot again. Stay out of trouble, never go to jail,” Meatball told NBC Philadelphia while also saying that she regretted her actions.

Isn’t it amazing how quickly things can change when people face consequences for breaking the law? As my dad used to tell me, “The party’s over” when people are held accountable. Suddenly the fun and games and the laughter turn to real tears.

Meatball’s apology is quite different from just a few days ago when she was having the time of her life with hundreds of other teenagers ransacking and destroying stores like Apple, Footlocker and Lululemon.

#Pennsylvania – Widespread looting breaking out among multiple stores as seen outside Lululemon on Walnut Street in #CenterCity of #Philadelphia, with police conducting several arrests (📹dayjiamainpage) pic.twitter.com/nlmxvnFU59 — CyclistAnons🚲 (@CyclistAnons) September 27, 2023

I wrote yesterday that I was shocked that the Philadelphia DA actually charged Meatball. They don’t have that great of a track record of punishing criminals. But it’s precisely this belief that there are no repercussions that allows crime to not only continue but also escalate the types of crimes being committed.

Look across the country at America’s big cities – Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Philadelphia.. it’s almost a weekly basis where stores are being looted. Shoplifting is so out of control that some stores have locked up their entire aisles while other companies are just saying the heck with this and leaving altogether.

“Everybody must eat! Everybody must eat!” Philadelphia tonight. pic.twitter.com/hIZ5mio4Eo — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) September 27, 2023

SHOPLIFTING AND LOOTING IS UP ACROSS THE COUNTRY

We are seeing a major shift in society when it comes to the lack of respect for the law. Not only are crimes being committed, but they are actively being coordinated, videotaped and then released online! They think it’s hilarious to make other people and businesses suffer. It’s a breakdown of society that is only going to continue to get worse unless something is done.

After being released Meatball once again went on her Instagram live telling her followers that she can’t have a criminal record and she needs a lawyer to get everything expunged.

Sorry Meatball, it doesn’t work like that. Or at least, it didn’t. We’ll see what happens when she returns to court in the end of October for her arraignment.