Phil Simms Is Skeptical Of Tom Brady Ever Working As A Broadcaster

Legendary Giants quarterback Phil Simms can’t envision Tom Brady calling games from the broadcasters booth.

Simms is almost in complete disbelief that Brady will call NFL games after watching him operate as a player for over two decades.

Like watching Michael Jordan or Wayne Gretzky transition into their next venture, Brady faces the challenge of building upon his legacy in retirement, which will start with becoming a lead color commentator for Fox Sports.

Or so he says.

Will Tom Brady Ever Work The Booth?

Speaking with Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy, Simms admitted to doubting Brady’s upcoming venture as a commentator and will remain in disbelief until he finally sees Brady on the primetime screen next to Kevin Burkhardt.

“I’ve got to see it – or hear it – to believe it. I don’t know,” Simms told McCarthy. “I just can’t picture Tom Brady up there announcing games. You know why? He’s Tom Brady. He’s just bigger than life…In this day and age, is it worth it for him?”

Fox Sports signed Brady to a 10-year deal in 2022, worth a whopping $375 million.

Simms didn’t cast doubt as to whether Brady will one day be providing analysis on a panel or football field.

“Hey, I think they’ll use him in different ways. I don’t care,” Simms added. “I’m going to say he doesn’t do games. They’ll put him on a pregame show and let him talk a little. There’s lots of ways to use him. He’s Tom Brady…He looks good. And he knows a lot of football, that’s for sure.

“So yes, I think they’ll use him in a different way. I don’t have any insight – and I don’t even care. But I’ll be surprised if he does games. I will be.”

TB12 Ready To Be A Star For FOX

Fox’s early game plan is to slot Brady in their booth over former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who’s performed exceptionally for the network.

Even Simms had to give Olsen credit for his early success behind the microphone, which hasn’t been the case for every ex-NFL player (e.g., Tony Romo).

“And you know, too, Greg Olsen did a good job this year. That has to make you sit back and wonder. So we’ll see,” Simms concluded.

Brady noted during an interview on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that he’ll be ready to tackle the broadcasters booth in 2024.

TB12 emphasized the importance of decompressing from a relentless 23-year NFL regimen.

“Decompression’s important,” Brady said. “You’re on this kind of really crazy treadmill/hamster wheel for a long time — loving the moment, loving the journey at the same time. It’s a daily fight.

“You wake up every day — just like you do and I have an appreciation for so many people that are so committed every day to showing up to put their max effort into their life and their career.

“I think for me, I want to be great at what I do. And even talking last week with the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start my FOX opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that’s great for me.”

It’s a tough job being Tom Brady.

From launching a clothing brand to charming Instagram models, few can traverse through life like TB12.

Surely the GOAT will live up to the hype behind the mic. After all, we learned not to doubt Tom Brady 23 years ago.

