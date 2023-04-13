Jim Nantz Sticks Up For Shrinking Tony Romo, Calls ‘Intervention’ From CBS A Load of Fake News

Videos by OutKick

Not quite, Jim!

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has been riding a bumpy streak in the CBS analysts’ booth. As the highest-paid lead color analyst in TV history at the time of his deal in 2020, Romo was hyped up as a network lead.

But the result has been below average at best.

Tony Romo referenced his infamous playoff mistake and Jim Nantz didn't pick up on it, so Romo said it again lol pic.twitter.com/TiiYN7VDT7 — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) January 30, 2022

Jim Nantz keeping Tony Romo honest about Josh Allen 😅 pic.twitter.com/rbk7K6Fp9D — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 15, 2023

What the hell is Tony Romo talking about pic.twitter.com/hkMPSQwJtt — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) October 17, 2021

Nantz Sides With Failing Partner

With his stock in sharp decline, Romo is facing criticism from both viewers and even CBS execs, who reportedly staged an “intervention” with Romo ahead of last season.

One partner stepping up to defend Romo is booth companion Jim Nantz.

Though Nantz was reportedly irked throughout the NFL season over Romo’s consistently fatuous commentary, the celebrated play-by-play announcer defended Romo during an appearance on Sports Illustrated’s “SI Media With Jimmy Traina.”

READ: CBS ISN’T HAPPY WITH TONY ROMO, MET WITH ANALYST TO ADDRESS DECLINE IN QUALITY

Nantz referred Andrew Marchand and John Ourand’s report from February about CBS’ supposed intervention with Tony.

“I think there was a little bit of a misinformation attempt there to portray him in a not-so-favorable light,” Nantz said. “It was very disappointing. It really got, to me, more steam after the AFC Championship Game , which was our last game. And for the life of me, I didn’t understand it.”

Though Nantz is well aware that he’s been in the driver’s seat during this debacle as a beloved voice in sports, he made a point to stick up for Romo.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp)

Nantz said that calling Tony Romo a bad analyst is part of an “agenda.”

“Tony is the best,” he added. “He’s the absolute best. And he’s also one of my best friends. I love the guy. And when somebody starts questioning our chemistry, there’s an agenda there.

Agenda? If so, does it come with a membership card? …

CBS executives know how Romo’s gaffes and repetitive adages derail a game. And with the network slated to broadcast Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, they’ll want their return on investment by being able to confidently put out Romo and Nantz to call the game.

Nantz will show up, but will Romo?