Peyton Hillis’ Girlfriend Gives Great Update Days After Situation Turned Dire

Former Arkansas and NFL running back Peyton Hillis is off a ventilator and “on the road to recovery” after heroically saving his kids from drowning last week, according to girlfriend Angela Cole.

“A hero,” Cole, a singer and actress, said in an Instagram post, which included a video montage of the two.

“So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital. Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day.”

Peyton Hillis in critical condition, off ventilator

Hillis was reportedly still in critical condition earlier this week after he was rushed to a Florida hospital following a swimming incident at a beach. He reportedly rescued his two children who were in danger of drowning in the ocean.

Both children were reportedly uninjured in the incident but reports also emerged that the former Razorback’s kidneys and lungs were the primary reasons why he was still in the hospital.

On Monday, WREG Memphis reporter Otis Kirk reported that he had been told that Hillis is “battling and definitely needs as many prayers as he can get.”

Hillis, 36, played both high school and college football Arkansas, before embarking on an NFL career that took him to Cleveland, Denver, New York, and Kansas City.

While at Arkansas, Hillis was one part of a running back triumvirate comprised of himself, Darren McFadden, and Felix Jones.

He shares his two children with now ex-wife Amanda Hillis, whom he reportedly divorced in 2020.