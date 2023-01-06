Former Arkansas, NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly In Intensive Care After Attempting To Save His Kids From Drowning In Ocean

Former Arkansas Razorbacks’ and NFL veteran running back Peyton Hillis was reportedly involved in a freak accident on Thursday that has left him in intensive care, according to multiple sources.

Early reports indicated Hillis was attempting to save his children from drowning in the ocean, though details of the incident and his injuries are uncertain at this time.

His children are reportedly okay.

Hillis’ uncle Greg Hillis posted on Facebook the following statement:

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better. He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!”

While he was utilized mostly as a fullback during his time with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Hillis made the transition to tailback in the NFL and found great success.

Hillis, who entered the league in 2008, played through the 2014 season. His best season came in 2010 when he ran for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 61 passes for 477 yards and two more scores for the Browns. That year’s production landed him on the cover of the popular “Madden” video game ahead of the 2011 campaign.

He also had stints with Denver, Kansas City and the New York Giants and finished his career with 2,832 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns while also catching 134 passes for 1,050 yards and three scores.

Everyone at OutKick is praying for Peyton and the Hillis family. We will provide more details as they arise.