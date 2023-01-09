Peyton Hillis is Reportedly Still In Critical Condition

Doctors have given an update on the condition of former NFL running back Peyton Hillis.

Last week, Hillis was rushed to the hospital after a swimming incident at a Florida beach. He reportedly rescued his two children who were in danger of drowning in the ocean. Both children were reportedly uninjured in the incident

WREG Memphis reporter Otis Kirk reported that he had been told that Hillis is “battling and definitely needs as many prayers as he can get.” He also reported that the former Razorback’s kidneys and lungs were the primary reasons why he was still in the hospital. WREG’s report mentioned that Hillis’ kidneys are now the main concern.

Kirk did not reveal who gave him this information or their relationship with Hillis.

He played both high school and college football in the state, before embarking on an NFL career that took him to Cleveland, Denver, New York, and Kansas City.

While at Arkansas, Hillis was one part of a running back triumvirate comprised of himself, Darren McFadden, and Felix Jones.

The report on Hillis’ condition comes just as a prayer vigil was being held in his native Arkansas.

Hillis volunteers as an assistant for his son’s football team. Bryant Davis, who is coach and head of the program, was at the vigil and spoke to KSFM-TV. He talked about the importance of community support.

“One of the great things about being a body of believers is relationship and community, and it’s about being not only here to pray for people, but it’s also here, Bryant said. “It’s also to be here to support them through times like this.”

