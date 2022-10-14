Perfectly Normal Activists Throw Tomato Soup On Van Gogh Painting, Glue Themselves To Wall

Ever get so fed up in life you just felt the need to throw a can of tomato soup at a Vincent van Gogh painting?
Of course you haven’t – you’re normal!
Same can’t be said for a couple ‘Just Stop Oil’ activists across the pond, though, who decided enough was enough with the country’s obsession with oil and took matters into their own hands.
Just Stop Oil activists throw tomato soup at van Gogh
That’ll teach ’em! Stop the drilling, STAT.
Love that audible gasps in the background, too. I’m not going to lie, it must have been shocking to watch unfold in person.
You’re just sitting there, having a nice day at the museum, taking in some of the prettiest art of all the art (shoutout to Roy from The Office), and then BAM! Tomato soup all over Vincent’s Sunflowers!
The 85-year-old softly saying “security” is also hilarious. Too late, pal. What’s done is done. We have a message to get across and we’re going to … glue … ourselves to this tomato-covered wall until you hear it.
Let’s talk about that, too.
You’re going with glue? That’s how you’re gonna stake your claim to this wall? Most go with the tried-and-true handcuff method, but you’re gonna give some Elmers some run?
Okeedokee!
By the way, we’re not done yet!
Ah, now it all comes full circle. You’re more concerned with protecting van Gogh’s precious paintings than you are with the rising gas and food prices.
“Can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup!”
That’s a fair point, by the way. My electric bill was INSANE this month. I, however, just cussed out my stupid Duke Energy app and hit the “pay now” button.
It probably didn’t convey the same message as ruining a perfectly good painting of sunflowers with a tin of tomato soup, but to each his own.
This is why it’s so important to have transparency around what teachers are saying in school. It does not make any rational sense to commit felony vandalism just so that more people can see a trite “just stop oil” message on your shirt. These girls must have been brainwashed from an early age.
Let’s make a pact among Outkick readers:
If you are ever on the jury of someone prosecuted for beating the snot out of one of these activists, you will vote Not Guilty no matter the evidence.
Done! I’ll even press for medical and compensatory damages in case the defendant bruised a knuckle bashing one of these idiots faces in.
So they’re against sunflower oil? Oil paintings?
Got to agree with ‘BleedMaize” 100%. This is a perfect example of someone listening to a teacher or “role model” telling them faux outrage and victimhood are more important than critical thought, educating yourself on a topic, or the ability to have a rational conversation or form an argument. You threw soup on a master’s art. Because some jackass told you oil was bad. Ignoring the oil used to print the designs on your shirts, the soles of your shoes, the fake leather belt, or the mode of transportation they used to get there
Leave them glued to the wall until they soil themselves.
Bingo!
You took my words Vet. Should have left them glued to the wall for at least 24 hours. After crapping and pissing all over themselves, they should also be very hungry and thirsty.