Rams LBs Bobby Wagner, Takkarist McKinley Unleash Hit Stick on Activist During ‘MNF’ Game

Streaker alert!

An activist carrying canisters of pink gas interrupted Monday night’s matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams — live from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Aired during ESPN’s Manningcast, the activist ran down the Rams sidelines, with 41 seconds left in the second quarter.

Someone had to step up and make a play, so Rams linebackers Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley chased the guy down and leveled the streaker so hard the letters nearly fell off his shirt — which read “Right to Rescue Cow.”

WATCH:

Bobby Wagner takes out streaker pic.twitter.com/F61JSH9RE8 — ValentinySports (@ValentinySports) October 4, 2022

Eli and Peyton gave their play-by-play breakdown of the tackle.

“Amateur hour there,” Eli joked. “If you’re gonna streak, you gotta go full-throttle and go nude, right? I mean, what is this?”

“That’s what we’re talking about! Wagner! A veteran … Get him down, get out, and let these guys [the security] take over,” Peyton added.

In the Week 1 season opener between the Buffalo Bills and Rams, an animal rights activist interrupted the contest by running on the field, also equipped with pink gas canisters.