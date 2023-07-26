People Are Now Stocking Full Shopping Carts Of Stolen Goods And Casually Walking Out

Videos by OutKick

They’re being called the “Plus-Sized Bandits.”

Video shows a group of women casually stocking shopping carts with clothes and other goods from a California Burlington Coat Factory before unloading them into their car and trunk. Onlookers stood by and watched, while some pulled out cell phones to record the brazen robbery. The hard-to-miss suspects are still on the run, according to police.

The almost laughable if it wasn’t so serious incident is just the latest as America finds itself in an epidemic of crime. All across the country, cities are seeing an increase in criminal activity from petty theft to robbery and more. Unfortunately, it’s their own local leaders, judges and District Attorneys that are allowing it to happen.

Shoplifters are filmed taking merchandise from a store. (Instagram: 916 Times)

I’m sorry but when you have people walking out with FULL SHOPPING CARTS filled with thousands of dollars of items, that is a problem. And it’s not just clothes. Earlier this year over $35,000 of Apple phones and watches were blatantly stolen in broad daylight as employees and customers looked on.

Foolish of me to think that I would get in trouble for stealing a candy bar when I was growing up!

FULL SHOPPING CARTS, NO CONSEQUENCES

What makes the whole thing even more frustrating is that employees hands are tied. Many of them are forbidden to intervene. And if they do step in, they most likely will be fired.

It’s not that hard to understand what the underlining problem is. If you do not punish people that break the law, they are only going to keep doing it. What starts as just petty theft, eventually grows to larger and more expensive products, because they think they are invincible. And with higher priced goods comes riskier situations and then your robbery becomes assault and perhaps even worse.

The pathway is right there and if I can realize it, why don’t our pandering prosecutors? Why are they obsessed with appeasing rather than following their own sworn duty to uphold the law?

In an absolute WILD statistic, retail theft has risen to an annual $94 billion this year – a 90% increase from 2018!