Lowe’s Re-Hires Employee It Fired For Confronting Shoplifters

Videos by OutKick

Finally — some justice!

Lowe’s has decided to re-hire an employee it fired after she attempted to stop a group of shoplifters, the company said.

After senior management became aware of the incident and spoke to Donna Hansbrough today, we are reinstating her job and we are pleased that she has accepted the offer to return to Lowe’s. First and foremost, there’s nothing more important than the safety of our customers and associates. Products can be replaced; people cannot. We continue to work closely with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those who are responsible for this theft and violent attack. Lowe’s statement on Donna Hansbrough

Tenured employee Donna Hansbrough tried to stop a robbery at a Rincon, Ga., store last week. Suspects repeatedly punched the 68-year-old in the face once she intervened.

Police identified the three thieves as Takyah Berry, Jarmar Lawton and Joseph Berry

Lowe’s has reinstated an employee who attempted to stop shoplifters last week. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“Hansbrough attempted to stop one of the subjects by grabbing the shopping cart. Hansbrough did not at any time make contact with any person. The cart that Donna grabbed was in the possession of subject Takyah Berry. After Donna grabbed the cart, Berry struck Donna in the face three times causing Donna’s right eye to swell and blacken,” a post from the police department read.

Lowe’s prohibits associates from stopping shoplifters.

According to the Rincon Police Department, Lowe’s originally fired Hansbrough for violating the company’s policy on interfering with the theft of merchandise. In this case, the value of the stolen goods totaled approximately $2,100.

But Lowe’s isn’t the only store with a no-intervention policy.

Earlier this month, an employee from a major grocery store chain was fired for simply filming thieves stealing thousands of dollars worth of laundry detergent. In May, Lululmeon fired two employees in Georgia for confronting masked robbers.

Hansbrough understood she had broken the company’s policy, but she didn’t expect to get the axe. After working for Lowe’s for 13 years, she described it as the “perfect job.”

And we hope Donna continues to enjoy her “perfect job” for as long as she wants.