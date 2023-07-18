San Francisco Walgreens Resorts To Chaining Freezers Shut To Stop Crime

Videos by OutKick

Crime is so bad in San Francisco that a Walgreens is now chaining its freezers shut.

The unbelievable levels of crime and the shoplifting epidemic in San Francisco aren’t exactly new news for anyone paying attention.

Stores are closing down due to crime, and others are trying to figure out how to stop bleeding merchandise to criminals.

A Walgreens in the city has now resorted to chaining its freezers shut. The move has been done to stop the stealing of ice cream and pizza, according to the Daily Mail. Crime is so bad ice cream now has to be locked up.

You can see photos of the locked up freezers below courtesy of Richie Greenberg.

NEW: Local Walgreens chains up the frozen food section to deter theft. San Francisco, Geary at 16th Av location today. pic.twitter.com/anFCEeFQsK — Richie Greenberg (@greenbergnation) July 15, 2023

Walgreens locking up its freezers is a sign of the times.

You know things are out of control when ice cream has to be chained shut. Ice cream and pizzas. What an insane time to be alive.

However, chaining up freezers is vanilla to some of the stuff we’ve seen over the past couple years. A Whole Foods in San Francisco shut down because the crime was so bad, multiple Walgreens closed, random people have been attacked by roving gangs of people armed with bats in the city, a wedding photographer was pistol whipped and there are countless more examples of the chaos consuming the city.

The situation is now so dire ice cream has to be protected with a chain and a lock.

Something has to be done.

Instead of forcing stores to shut down or lock up ice cream and pizza, strong leaders should be willing to actually tackle the crime issue.

That’s just not the reality of what’s happening. There are tons of videos of people walking into stores in San Francisco with bags, loading up, walking out and nobody does a thing.

If there’s no deterrence, why wouldn’t criminals think they can do whatever they want? When you give a bad guy an inch, they’re going to take a mile.

That’s just how human nature works for bad people. Now, it’s to the point to where ice cream is locked up.

Crime is out of control in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Best of luck to anyone living in San Francisco. It seems like you’re going to need it.