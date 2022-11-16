VIDEO: Wedding Photographer Attacked In Latest San Francisco Crime Incident

Crime in Democratic run cities continues to escalate, with San Francisco the epicenter.

Just the other day, the mayor of San Francisco fought with New York’s governor over which has failed worse.

Both Democratic strongholds are struggling mightily to control rapidly rising crime rates and quality of life issues.

Now, yet another embarrassing incident has highlighted the disastrous trends.

A wedding photographer was attacked and pistol-whipped at the Palace of Fine Arts while taking engagement photos. Unsurprisingly, to this point the crime remains unsolved.

ABC 7 in San Francisco posted video of the terrifying assault.

The attackers wore masks to hide their faces as a horrified bride and groom watched.

Armed attackers disrupt a photo shoot at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco as they steal camera equipment from a wedding photographer. Crime in San Francisco has becoming increasingly problematic. Still image from video of the incident.

The photographer told ABC that he would never work at the Palace of Fine Arts again and encouraged other couples to avoid the area.

Crime Continues to Explode

This was the second of a series of attempted crimes at the same place on the same day. A robbery at gunpoint happened to another photographer just a few hours prior.

Welcome to San Francisco!

Crime is becoming an increasing focus across the United States, as Democratic run cities struggle to contain rising murder rates.

Lax enforcement of existing laws and progressive prosecutors have combined to exacerbate existing issues. As a result, criminals have become emboldened. The lack of punishment and effective prosecution have helped make things much worse.

Until local leaders and DA’s dramatically change their thinking, these kinds of dangerous, embarrassing incidents will continue.

The more you read about San Francisco’s rapidly degrading quality of life, the easier it is to believe 1/3 of people are ready to leave.

This is what incompetent one-party rule gets you, yet they keep on voting for the same people. It’s always important to keep doing what you know doesn’t work.