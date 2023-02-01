Patrick Mahomes, Who Apparently Is A Great Negotiator, Has Some Insane Property

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Mahomes has a dynasty on the football field, and he’s building a damn empire off of it.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ star QB – who signed a 10-year, $450 million contract a few years ago – is putting his generational wealth to good use by doing what Jo Bennett implored Dwight to do on The Office: invest in real estate!

Not only is Mahomes doing plenty of that, it turns out he’s pretty good at it, too.

The 27-year-old QB owns four properties right now, according to a deep dive by the NY Post, and they’re worth around $8 million.

Mahomes purchased two of those properties – including a giant piece of land in Missouri and a multi-million dollar farmhouse in Texas – for waaaaaayyyyy less than the asking price.

Our man knows how to wheel and deal, baby!

Patrick Mahomes’ first Kansas City real estate purchase.

Mahomes gets great deal on Kansas City condo

Mahomes’ first crib isn’t anything spectacular, and was purchased back in 2017 before he started making hundreds of millions of dollars.

As you can see above, it’s a quaint little 2-3 condo in Kansas City that was originally listed for $475,000. Mahomes, however, was able to snag the 1,800-square-foot bachelor’s pad for $350K, because that’s what superstars do.

As Santana Moss once said, “Big time players make big time plays in big time games.”

By the way, the pad is now estimated to be worth around half a million. What a steal!

The Post also says Mahomes’ crib – which he put on the market briefly in 2019 but has since removed – is known to be the “nicest condo in the building for the best price,” and the only one to have a top roof deck and a two-car garage.

Patrick Mahomes pulls a Deion Sanders, purchases huge ranch house in Kansas City.

Like Deion Sanders, Patrick Mahomes buys massive farmhouse

Mahomes’ first big purchase came in 2019, when he shelled out nearly $3 million for the above beauty located in KC that features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, spans over 4,300 square feet and is located on 1.4 acres.

Like Deion Sanders’ Mississippi farmhouse, this mansion is known as a contemporary ranch home and Mahomes’ master bedroom is apparently GIANT. Seriously, it’s around 1,250 square-feet alone!

That’s almost my entire house.

Anyway, the mansion, which is worth over $2.3 million today, also features a rose garden for when Patrick needs to relax, a pool, hot tub and screened in porch.

It’s also a quick 20-minute drive from Burrowhead Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes puts COVID stimulus to good use for Missouri land

Just before the NFL season started back in Sept. 2020, Mahomes used his COVID stimulus and purchased eight acres of land in Belton, MO.

Not how I used mine, but to each his own, I guess.

Anyway, the property was listed at $400K, and Mahomes eventually put a house and a pool on the property over the next year.

Oh, by the way … it’s worth well north of $1 million as of today, so not a bad little investment here, either!

Yep, this is when Patrick Mahomes signed his mega NFL contract.

Patrick Mahomes uses NFL check to purchase massive Texas mansion

Yep, that’s the big one right there.

The above mansion is Mahomes’ latest and greatest purchase – a $3.37 million house in Westlake, Texas. Shockingly, he also got this bad boy at a reduced price, too!

The four bedroom, seven bathroom mansion was originally listed at $4.2 million, but Jackson Mahomes’ older brother managed to shave nearly $1 million off the asking price!

This puppy is a stone’s throw from the luxurious Vaquero golf course, includes a two-story entrance (whatever that is), floating AND spiral staircases, private loft, infinity tub, game room, outdoor and indoor bar, two fireplaces (indoor and outdoor), a spa and, of course, a pool.

If you’re interested, this sucker is worth over $5.5 million if you want to make Patrick an offer.

Happy bidding!