Patrick Mahomes Hurting Ahead Of Super Bowl: ‘Don’t Know That He’ll Be 100%’ Says Chiefs Owner

If the Chiefs are to claim their second Super Bowl title within the last four years, they’ll have to do so with Patrick Mahomes likely playing at less than 100%.

On Friday morning, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt confirmed as much during an appearance on FOX & Friends along with wife Tavia and daughter Gracie Hunt. “He’s doing great this week. I don’t know that he’ll be one hundred percent,” said Hunt. “But, he’s sure gonna tell you otherwise.”

Mahomes, of course, was injured during the AFC divisional round of the playoffs when Kansas City hosted Jacksonville. The Chiefs quarterback had his ankle rolled up on by Jaguars LB Arden Key and briefly left the game. Mahomes was hampered by the injury in the following week’s AFC Championship versus Cincinnati and the NFL is already contemplating a rule change to limit such tackle attempts moving forward.

Clark Hunt Details Mahomes Injury With FOX & Friends

Before admitting that Mahomes, who was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player on Thursday, is less than 100%, Hunt talked healing.

“The great thing is, Patrick’s a very fast healer,” insisted Hunt. “He was able to get ready to play the AFC Championship game on a week on that high ankle sprain. And (he) did just an amazing job, including making the pivotal play at the end of the game that helped us win it.”

Patrick Mahomes finished that AFC title game with 275 yards passing, three touchdowns and 19 yards rushing. That includes an 11-yard scamper that Clark Hunt referenced above as “pivotal.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be less than 100% for the Super Bowl. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Chiefs Are Super Bowl Underdogs

Along with their banged-up quarterback, Kansas City enters Sunday’s Super Bowl as the underdog versus Philadelphia. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are 1.5-point favorites.