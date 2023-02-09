Clay Travis: Bet CHIEFS, UNDER In Super Bowl LVII

Videos by OutKick

For every Super Bowl show out in Phoenix, I am going to give out daily picks for the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

I want to start with the two biggest bets on the board. I am on the Chiefs +1.5 and Under 51 total points. Lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Clay Travis likes the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles, which would be their second title in the last four seasons. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

I feel like the Chiefs are going to win something in the neighborhood of 24-20 style victory. That’s my prediction for this game.

Cannot wait for this game, cannot wait to watch it in person.

On Friday, I will do a deep dive on the matchup, so be sure to check out OutKick The Show.

