Clay Travis: Bet CHIEFS, UNDER In Super Bowl LVII

For every Super Bowl show out in Phoenix, I am going to give out daily picks for the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
I want to start with the two biggest bets on the board. I am on the Chiefs +1.5 and Under 51 total points. Lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
I feel like the Chiefs are going to win something in the neighborhood of 24-20 style victory. That’s my prediction for this game.
Cannot wait for this game, cannot wait to watch it in person.
