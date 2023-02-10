Patrick Mahomes Can Pull Off Rare MVP/Super Bowl Accomplishment For The First Time Since 1999

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Mahomes will have a unique opportunity during the Super Bowl this Sunday.

The Chiefs and Eagles will take the field in Glendale, Arizona this Sunday night for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

If the Chiefs win, Mahomes will enter some very rarified air. The dual-threat QB was named the league’s MVP Thursday night, which marked his second time to win the award.

Patrick Mahomes won the MVP award. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes has a shot at history.

A win over the Eagles would mark the first time a player won the MVP and Super Bowl in the same season since 1999.

Kurt Warner did it in 1999 when he was slinging it for the Rams. Overall, it’s happened six times in league history. Other than Kurt Warner, Brett Favre, Steve Young, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Bart Starr have also all won league MVP and the Super Bowl in the same year.

That’s a hell of a lineup of quarterbacks to be mentioned in.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs play the Eagles in the Super Bowl Sunday. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It feels like this is a great time to remind people Patrick Mahomes is just 27 and he won’t turn 28 until next season. He’s a relatively young guy, and has already had an insane career.

A second Super Bowl ring will really elevate him into the stratosphere of the NFL world. With a win Sunday night, he’ll be the first QB in more than two decades to win the Lombardi Trophy and the MVP in the same season.

It just goes to show how rare and difficult it is to pull off.

Will Mahomes and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl? (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Mahomes is a hell of a QB. Will he earn his second ring? We’ll find out starting at 6:30 Sunday night on Fox. It’s going to be a very fun night of NFL action.