Like the future NFL executive that she will be, Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt proved Wednesday that she will be able to handle the tough questions once she assumes an upper management role with the franchise her grandfather founded in 1959.

Gracie, 24, was asked by a Fox News Digital correspondent if there’s a misconception about Jackson Mahomes, the coat-riding younger brother of Patrick Mahomes, who is signed to a 10-year, $450,000,000 with the Chiefs.

In 2021, Jackson was such a terror off the field that the very wealthy brother admitted he had a chat with his hateable brother over his dumb behavior.

The future Chiefs executive and current sports management grad school student at the University of Kansas, who participated in the Miss USA 2021 pageant as Miss Kansas, had her Jackson Mahomes answer ready to go.

Folks, this is executive talk 101. This is straight out of the Jerry Jones playbook. NFL historians will look back on this quote decades from now when Gracie assumes control of the Chiefs and point to this as the moment when everyone knew she’d be a great billionaire owner.

“I think that Patrick Mahomes has a wonderful family and from Britney to Jackson they are wonderful people and we are so blessed to have them as a part of our organization. They are huge rocks in Patrick’s life,” Gracie said.

“I do think that we live in a culture that’s often quick to criticize and slow to forgive. But I think we need to be one that’s quick to forgive and slow to criticize.”

Somewhere, Roger Goodell’s future NFL commissioner successor is nodding and grinning like Jack Nicholson as Dr. Buddy Rydell in Anger Management as Gracie proves she can wade through the difficult waters when bulldog reporters come at her with the tough questions.

Now, as for Jackson heading into the Super Bowl, it’s unclear whether he’s been hit with a tranquilizer dart or the promise of a huge payday if he keeps his mouth shut and doesn’t create distractionary headlines.

The twerp has been quiet on TikTok since the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship and outside of a Jan. 7 Instagram post where he was flaunting his wealth, Jackson has been on his best behavior as his brother keeps winning football games and attempts to beat the Eagles and join a long list of historic NFL quarterbacks who’ve won two Super Bowls.

While Jackson is off staying silent at an undisclosed location somewhere in Phoenix, Gracie has a full schedule of events ahead of her this week.

“We have the usual NFL functions that I go to, whether we’re in the game or not, that I’ll be attending with my family,” Gracie added. “I will be at [NFL] Honors Thursday night and the list goes on. Going to try and stop by the golf tournament, but who knows? I’m going to be here, there and everywhere.”