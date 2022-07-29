Patrick Mahomes Gets Baited Into Racial Discussion, Media Runs With His Out-Of-Context Answer

The ongoing saga surrounding the “homework clause” in Kyler Murray’s new contract — that was then removed amid backlash — has Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes feeling forced to weigh-in.

In addition to Murray’s controversial contract clause, there was a recent story in The Athletic in which an anonymous NFL coordinator referred to Mahomes’ QB-style as “streetball.” Following practice Friday, Mahomes was asked if black quarterbacks are evaluated differently than white quarterbacks.

He began by saying, “I don’t want to go that far and say [I’m evaluated differently because I’m Black].”

“Obviously, the black quarterback has had to battle to be in this position that we are to have this many guys in the league playing,” the Chiefs All-Pro signal-caller continued. “Every day, we’re proving that we should have been playing the whole time. We’ve got guys that can think just as well as they can use their athleticism.

“It’s always weird when you see guys like me, Lamar [Jackson], Kyler kind of get that on them when other guys don’t,” Mahomes said. “But at the same time we’re going out there to prove ourselves every day to show we can be some of the best quarterbacks in the league.”

Patrick Mahomes speaks out on the recent criticism pic.twitter.com/c2JuKt4KGH — PFF (@PFF) July 29, 2022

It’s not surprising that Mahomes was baited to steer this into a racial story. Left-wing media has already posted several think-pieces about it. Deadspin had an article titled, “NFL reminds Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Kyler Murray that, despite being QB1s, they’re still second-class citizens.”

Mahomes has a $450 million contract, Murray just got a $230 million extension and while Jackson is still on his rookie deal, he’s poised for a nine-figure raise himself.

A local Arizona newspaper, Arizona Republic, went with “Kyler Murray’s ‘study clause’ represents double standard Black athletes face.”

Yahoo went right for the r-word with their article, “Kyler Murray’s ‘Homework Clause’ and the NFL’s Racist History With Black QBs.”

The interesting thing about the Murray situation is that there have been a countless number of Black quarterbacks in the NFL and none of them, in the public record, have had a “study clause” in their contracts.

In fact, Charles Barkley told OutKick’s founder Clay Travis this week that Kyler Murray’s contract clause was the first of its kind “in the history of civilization.”

Because of Mahomes high-profile, the media wants him to take their side and push their agenda. But Mahomes isn’t known for getting too deep into the racial conversations, despite CNN trying desperately to say that he is.

Following the murder of George Floyd, Mahomes put out a statement on social media that included the line, “As a kid who was born with a black dad and white mom, I have been blessed to be accepted for who I am my entire life, but that isn’t the case for everyone.”

While he felt the need to say something, calling for everyone to treat everyone else with respect isn’t exactly diving head-first into one side or the other.

And, at a time when NFL players were using warmups to push social justice messaging by wearing shirts that read things like “Black Lives Matter” or “Say Their Names,” Mahomes simply went with “Vote.”

Mahomes seems to understand something that most of the media doesn’t: not all fans are down with the left-wing causes. Mahomes is trying to walk the fine line of saying enough to appease one side but not too much as to alienate the other.

Mahomes is trying to cater to everyone. No matter how hard the media keeps trying to drag him into their ideology, he’s looking to stay in the middle. Republicans buy sneakers too, you know.