After an offseason full of drama, the Arizona Cardinals were able to sign Kyler Murray to a new five-year deal worth $230.5 million. Murray is now the second-highest paid player in NFL history in terms of average annual salary with his new average salary being $46.1 million.

With the Cardinals paying him all that money they obviously expect a lot out of their former first-overall pick. Not only are they expecting Murray to perform on the field, they want him to put in a specific amount of time in the film room during game weeks as well.

In fact, Arizona put such an emphasis on film study that it added an addendum to Murray’s contract requiring him to participate in four hours of “independent study” every game week.

The Cardinals are serious about this too, seeing as how the addendum has four different points explaining what “independent study” actually is. They even made note that the hours don’t count if Murray is “watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet” while studying film and other gameday materials.

Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. pic.twitter.com/VqrkvoBQLJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

Having to add an independent study addendum to a player’s contract that you just signed to a near quarter-billion-dollar contract is both suspect and concerning. If you’re a Cardinals fan seeing this there’s no way you aren’t nervous about your team paying a guy $46 million a year who had to be told, in writing, to study film.

Exactly three minutes after tweeting about the addendum in Murray’s new contract, Rapoport was sure to let the world know that the QB already did four hours of game studying of his own.

Kyler Murray does 4 hours of game studying on his own, anyway. And similar to the team wanting him around for the offseason as the face of the franchise, AZ wanted a commitment in writing while going to a certain place money-wise. Thus, the clause 👇👇👇 https://t.co/2WjSXBCqtv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

I guess we’re just supposed to take Rapoport’s word for it and definitely not speculate about how Murray’s agent may have sent him a harshly worded message to promote how great his client is at studying.