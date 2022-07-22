Deshaun Watson Got A Better Deal Than Kyler Murray And Robert Griffin III Calls BS

Robert Griffin III is doing some Monday Morning Quarterbacking when it comes to Kyler Murray’s mega deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Griffin, the former Washington signal-caller and current ESPN analyst, took to Twitter on Thursday and basically called out Murray’s agents for letting the QB sign a deal that wasn’t fully guaranteed.

RGIII hammers his point home pretty good, too, saying if someone like Deshaun Watson, who has more baggage than anybody in the league right now, can get a fully guaranteed contract, everybody should.

“Glad Kyler Murray got the BIG BAG, but NFL players gotta STOP SIGNING DEALS THAT AREN’T FULLY GUARANTEED!” RGIII said. “Deshaun Watson got one with EVERYTHING he got going on, so Kyle and everyone else should too. We got guys dying at 50 because of the effects of football. COME ON Agents.”

Glad Kyler Murray got the BIG BAG but NFL players gotta STOP SIGNING DEALS THAT AREN’T FULLY GUARANTEED! Deshaun Watson got one with EVERYTHING he got going on, so Kyler and everyone else should too. We got guys dying at 50 because of the effects of football. COME ON Agents. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 21, 2022

OutKick’s Armando Salguero reported earlier this week that Murray, 24, was expected to make in excess of $230 million on the new deal, including $160 million in guaranteed money.

To compare, Watson’s $230 million contract is fully guaranteed despite major questions surrounding his availability for the upcoming season.

Murray is entering his fourth season under center in Arizona. He’s the the first player in NFL history with 70+ passing TDs and 20+ rushing TDs over his first three seasons, and is the only player in NFL history with 3,500+ passing yards and 400+ rushing in each of his first three seasons.

Follow me on Twitter at @ZachDeanDBNJ.