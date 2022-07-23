Jake Paul Says Lamar Jackson Deservers More Money Than Kyler Murray

With Arizona signing Kyler Murray to a massive contract extension this week that could reportedly be worth more than $230 million, there is one NFL quarterback left still waiting for his payday: Lamar Jackson.

We’ve detailed throughout the offseason that Jackson and the Ravens have engaged in talks on a deal, but nothing has been signed as of yet. Ravens veterans are set to report to training camp on Tuesday.

One person who thinks Jackson deserves a new contract now – and a bigger one than Murray – is YouTube sensation turned professional fighter, Jake Paul. Paul told his 4.3 million Twitter followers on Friday that “Lamar Jackson deserves that Murray Money plus plus.”

Lamar Jackson deserves that Murray Money plus plus — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 22, 2022

Jackson responded to Paul, calling him “my boy.”

Although Jackson has said in the past that he’s content to play out the final year of his rookie deal and essentially bet on himself this upcoming season, this isn’t the first time he’s made public allusion to a new contract.

A few weeks ago, Jackson and his agent changed their Twitter bios to a meme that read “I need $,” something Jackson denied was related to his contract situation.

Jackson’s contract situation was described by owner Steve Biscotti as “unique as hell” when he was asked in March. Biscotti also stated that a new deal was unlikely to come this offseason.