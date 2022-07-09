Lamar Jackson Changes Twitter Header; Sending Message To Ravens Front Office?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is currently without a new contract and is on the final year of his rookie deal. Contract negotiations can come in many different forms and usually involve “leaking” information by either the team or the player’s agent.

Today, though, Jackson and his agent went with a different approach, as noted by Warren Sharp:

Lamar Jackson is his own agent & changed his Twitter header to this his first move in contract negotiations 😂 your move now, @Ravens pic.twitter.com/7J83zIk50M — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 9, 2022

Jackson is in a very interesting spot, contractually-speaking. The Ravens exercised the fifth-year option in Jackson’s contract, so he’s under team control for the upcoming season before reaching free agent status.

Although, with the ability to place the franchise tag on Jackson, no new deal doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll hit the open market following the 2023 season. From an organizational standpoint, it’s possible the Ravens would like to see another season from their 25-year-old dual-threat QB before committing to him long-term.

Previously, it was thought that Jackson was fine betting on himself and playing out the final year of his rookie deal. He appeared to be in no hurry to ink a new contract. It’s also possible that today’s “development” has nothing to with his contract and is just an awesome troll.

But that’s no fun to talk about, so let’s go with the angle that he’s trying to send a message. It makes sense for him to seek a long-term big-money contract, especially after what Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got last year.

For Jackson, the 2021 campaign was the worst of his career. Between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, he posted a 24-6 regular season record and threw 62 touchdowns to just 15 interceptions. However, in 2021, Jackson tossed 16 TDs while throwing 13 INTs.

Following back-to-back 1,000+ yard rushing seasons that included seven rushing scores in each, Jackson posted just 767 yards on the ground and hit paydirt with his legs only twice last year as the Ravens missed the playoffs.

Granted, he only started 12 games last season after starting 15 in each of the previous two, but that brought up the question, again, of whether or not he’s going to be durable in the long-term. Jackson missed the final four games of the season with a bone bruise on his ankle.

Jackson’s contract situation was described by owner Steve Biscotti as “unique as hell” when he was asked in March. Biscotti also stated that a new deal was unlikely to come this offseason.

Baltimore currently has the fifth-shortest odds to win the AFC (+950) at FanDuel Sportsbook — they trail Buffalo (+350), Kansas City (+500), Los Angeles (+850) and Denver (+850). They are the favorites to win the AFC North (+160) just ahead of the defending-champion Cincinnati Bengals (+180).

