Lamar Jackson Claims His ‘I Need Money’ Message Has Nothing To Do With Contract Talks With Ravens

Lamar Jackson recently changed the header photo on his Twitter account to a picture of a gold grill with the words “I Need $.” Normally someone changing their header photo wouldn’t be noteworthy but given Jackson’s current contract situation, it’s a noticable move from the QB.

Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Baltimore Ravens. He finds himself in an interesting spot after the team picked up his fifth-year option meaning he’s under contract for the upcoming season but would become a free agent at the end of the year if a new deal isn’t signed or he isn’t franchise-tagged.

So, when Jackson posts a picture saying “I need $,” you can’t blame anyone for thinking it’s him sending a message to the Ravens.

According to Jackson, however, he wasn’t trying to send a message or take a shot at Baltimore at all.

At his ‘Funday with LJ’ event, Jackson explained the photo was about the movie ‘How High’ and simply thought it was funny.

“I don’t know why people are blowing it up,” Jackson told USA Today. “I just saw Bleacher Report post it. They just take anything that’s posted on social media and just blow it up and try to think for you. I don’t take it too seriously.

“I’m not putting my business life on social media. I won’t ever do that,” Jackson continued. “I won’t put my personal life on social media. I’ll show stuff, but I won’t throw subliminal [messages] out. That’s not me.”

Jackson added he was hoping to get a deal done with Baltimore before training camp, which gets underway on July 27.

Whether Jackson meant to make headlines with the photo change or not, that’s exactly what happened.