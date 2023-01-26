Parents Of Tua Tagovailoa Address Dolphins’ QB Future After Multiple Concussions

Tua Tagovailoa’s parents shot down any rumors of a concussion-related retirement earlier this week, saying their son is recovering nicely and absolutely plans to return to the Miami Dolphins next season.

“He’s great, he’s doing fine and he’s happy,” said Tua’s father, Galu Tagovailoa. “That’s the most important thing as parents, you like to see your kids with a smile on their face. Those of you who supported our family, thank you so much.

“He comes back (next year). That’s their guy. They love him, we love him, and we love what they’re doing.

“He’s still going through his protocol, but we’re thankful for them, too.”

Is there any doubt that he comes back and plays next year?



“No, he comes back. That’s their guy. They love him, we love them and what they’re doing and how they are helping with his recovery and trying to get him back. pic.twitter.com/tO40eCO9BU — Tili🌺 (@tili____) January 26, 2023

Tua Tagovailoa expects to return to Miami Dolphins next season

It’s been a ROLLERCOASTER season for Tagovailoa, who made headlines back in September when he was carted off the field and to a local hospital after suffering a hit to the head against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That hit came just days after Tua left a game against the Bills in the first half with what appeared to be a head injury, only to return in the third quarter and lead Miami to a win. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins maintain that injury was not a concussion, and instead a back injury.

He played the following Thursday night against the Bengals and left the game in the second quarter after hitting his head on the turf during a sack.

Tagovailoa returned two games later and led the Dolphins on a five-game winning streak throughout the month of November, playing MVP-caliber football along the way.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expects to be back in 2023. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Then, during a Christmas day game against the Packers, Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter and reported concussion symptoms the following day.

The third-year QB missed the Dolphins’ final three games, including the playoff loss earlier this month in Buffalo.

While Tagovailoa hasn’t spoken publicly since Christmas, he did take to social media last week to say he was “excited for next season.”

The Dolphins have also come out and said they expect Tua to be their starter next year and have no concerns over him being concussion-prone moving forward.