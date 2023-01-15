The Miami Dolphins are reportedly sticking with Tua Tagovailoa under center next season.

The former Alabama sensation has had his ups and downs throughout his career in Miami, but when healthy, he’s shown some impressive flashes.

Miami has apparently seen enough to believe he can keep improving because the Dolphins are expected to keep him as the team’s starting QB in 2023, according to ESPN.

Tua has just one year left on his rookie deal. ESPN’s report doesn’t indicate whether or not Miami intends to pick up his fifth-year option or let him play out the original four years of his rookie deal.

Either way, Miami will roll with Tua to start the 2023 season under coach Mike McDaniel.

ESPN also reported that if the Dolphins manage to upset the Bills Sunday, Tua could possibly play later in the playoffs. He’s currently out with a concussion.

On the season, Tua threw for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also finished the regular season with the highest QBR and best TD:INT ratio of his career. So, there have been clear strides made.

However, the Dolphins struggled mightily down the stretch, and the team lost its last four games that featured Tua Tagovailoa as the starter.

Despite the struggles, the Dolphins won’t cut and run from Tua Tagovailoa. If he takes another big step forward, he could have a very nice 2023 season.