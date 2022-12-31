Dolphins Cleared In Second NFL Review Of A Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Incident

Nobody did anything wrong.

That’s the bottom line following a review of the manner in which the NFL concussion protocol was applied to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last week.

The NFL and NFL Players Association on Saturday issued a joint statement following a review of the situation in which Tagovailoa apparently suffered a concussion during the Dolphins game versus the Green Bay Packers. In that episode no symptoms were obvious during the game, he was not examined for a concussion, and not placed in the protocol.

Tagovailoa was placed in the protocol on Monday when the Dolphins noticed possible symptoms. And the league announced a review of the entire process soon afterward.

Tua Tagovailoa Finished Dolphins Game

The review is complete.

The statement from the league and NFLPA:

“The NFL and NFLPA concluded their joint review of the application of concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

“The joint review determined the protocol was not triggered. The protocol is initiated when a player receives an impact to the head and exhibits or reports signs or symptoms suggestive of a concussion.

“The review established that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol.”

So this apparently went by the book.

NFL Previously Investigated Dolphins

This is the second review of an incident in which Tagovailoa suffered a concussion (or didn’t as in the case following a game September game against Buffalo) and the manner in which he ultimately ended up in the concussion protocol.

Although the NFL changed its protocol in October, following the first time Tagovailoa was in the protocol, the Dolphins were not sanctioned for violating any protocol then. And they obviously will not be sanctioned now.

Tagovailoa, still in the protocol, will miss Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

