Paige VanZant Teases Bare Knuckle Return In Backyard Bikini

Paige VanZant woke up earlier this week and decided to start her day with a social media heater, along with a quick morning lesson: don’t forget where you came from — or, perhaps, where you’re going.

The MMA and bare knuckle star was in a retrospective mood Thursday, reminding her millions of social media followers not to “block your blessings” while donning next to nothing in her back yard.

She was also holding a jean jacket for some reason, but clearly had zero intention of wearing it.

What a way to end the week!

Don’t block your blessings pic.twitter.com/7ITPj0NJrq — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) April 27, 2023

Will Paige VanZant fight at BKFC41?

Paige has been on an absolute roll as of late, lighting up social media one sultry post at a time.

She danced in the rain a few weeks ago, celebrated a million likes on her OnlyFans account at the end of March, and discussed her intention to return to fighting form in February.

A whirlwind few months for VanZant outside the ring, but a relatively quiet time everywhere else. It’s been a while since Paige made noise by laying down the hammer on the mat, and there’s still no definitive timetable for her return.

Today, in particular, is a big milestone for the 29-year-old.

As OutKick wrote in February, she’s under contract with the BKFC for three fights and was paid well to help bring attention to the fighting promotion. After an 0-2 start, she hasn’t seen the inside of a BKFC ring in more than a year and a half.

An August fight with fellow OnlyFans model Charisa Sigala was pushed back to October, then scrapped altogether. The former UFC fighter then suffered a broken foot at the end of 2022 and her fighting career has been in limbo ever since.

In February, VanZant said she was ready to punch women in the face again. She even mentioned April as a possible return — at today’s BKFC 41.

“I’m going to be talking to her this week and there’s a possibility that she returns on a big card we’ve got in April,” BKFC president David Feldman said.

Looking at tonight’s card, it doesn’t look like that ever materialized. While Paige has promoted the event on her social media pages, she doesn’t appear on the schedule.

Perhaps she has a little more soul-searching to do before she’s ready to get back on the horse.

Stay tuned.