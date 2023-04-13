Paige VanZant Dances In The Rain, Uses Her Booty As A Football Card Display

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant will never be called out for a lack of versatility. She rolls with the punches better than most. Unfortunately, for her fighting career, she’s eaten a few too many punches along the way.

She’s gone from the world of mixed martial arts to bare knuckle fighting, she’s dipped her toes in the wrestling world, all while building a huge social media brand. A social media brand is a force to be reckoned with.

The rain doesn’t stop the content (Image Credit: Paige VanZant/Twitter)

Paige is three million deep with Instagram followers alone. That success led her to take her talents to OnlyFans which has only increased her algorithm feeding influencer output. Last month she announced that her exclusive content had reached an incredible milestone with a million likes.

That’s just the latest example of her versatility paying off and Paige had it on full display this week. She didn’t let a little rain keep her from making some bikini content. She grabbed one of her bright string bikinis and hit up the pool anyway.

There’s no days off and no time for rain when it comes to running a multi-million dollar influencer brand. You adapt and push forward and that’s exactly what she did.

After slipping into her bikini, Paige danced in the rain and extended an invite for her followers to join her.

That seems like standard Instagram 101 stuff and in a lot of ways it is. But that was just a taste of Paige’s versatility. She had much more in store for the internet this week.

Unlike her decision to get in on OnlyFans, nobody saw this next move coming. The 29-year-old former UFC fighter put her booty to use as a football card display.

Everything Is On The Table For Paige VanZant

You read that right. Her husband, Bellator fighter Austin Vanderford, is into collecting football cards.

So much so that he’s launched a Vanderford Cards Instagram account where he’s looking to buy, sell, and trade cards with other collectors.

In addition to the marketing assist from his wife’s backside, the Vanderfords have also revived their YouTube channel. The content so far has been card focused.

Most people had Paige breaking the one million likes mark on OnlyFans in the year 2023. The whole using her booty as a football card display is parallel universe kind of stuff.

Or so I would have assumed. That day is now behind us and we now live in that reality. The card collector game will never be the same.

Paige may not ever fight in the ring for a well known organization again, but the good news is almost anything else is on the table to go along with her never ending content.