Paige VanZant Celebrates A Million Likes On OnlyFans

Paige VanZant has a lot to celebrate this weekend. The former UFC fighter, turned BKFC fighter, turned OnlyFans star is celebrating a birthday and an incredible content creator milestone.

The content machine got things started on Saturday with a gift for her followers ahead of her birthday. She put on a gold bikini poolside and made her “fan site” free for the day. The pics, captioned “From now until my birthday, March 26th, my fan site is free. Happy birthday to me, and you,” quickly went viral.

Sports Illustrated model Paige Van Zant attends SI Swimsuit On Location after party (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

Being the pro in the world of content that she is, it’s hard to believe she didn’t know how close she was to a million likes on OnlyFans. Her free for the day offer worked.

A few hours after her birthday present to her followers, VanZant announced that she had reached the one million like mark. Now if that isn’t a sign that there’s no reason for her to step back into the ring, I don’t know what is.

Anyone can step in the ring and lose, not everyone can get a million likes. Let alone, a million likes from those who subscribe to your content. Someone’s found their calling.

VanZant made the announcement with a video on Instagram. The quick clip takes you through a few looks of her from one of her shoots.

She said of the milestone, “Here’s to 1MILLION likes on my fan site!!!!”

A Million OnlyFans Likes Is Nothing To Sneeze At

VanZant’s 29th birthday is going to be a birthday she won’t soon forget. Her run as a big time influencer has exceeded any success she’s had punching people in the face.

While she did make millions of dollars signing a three fight deal with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after her time in the UFC, it’s nothing compared to the dollar signs she making now.

Whatever moves she makes from here on out will be the right ones. It’s hard to argue with her success up to this point. There’s been a bigger bag waiting at every step along the way.

Influencers have to eat too.