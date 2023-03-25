Paige VanZant Certainly Doesn’t Appear Focused On Fighting

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant definitely isn’t showing it if she’s interested in a return to the fight game.

The former UFC star turned social media influencer has attempted to be a star in the BKFC. However, her tenure there has been nothing short of an absolute disaster, and she hasn’t fought since summer 2021.

Will Paige VanZant ever fight again? It seems like she’s enjoying being an online star. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

That has many wondering if she’ll ever fight again or just keep cashing checks from her work online. VanZant floated a possible return, but right now, she appears focused on soaking up some sun and not much else.

Her latest Instagram post immediately went viral, and there’s no doubt she seemed to be vibing.

Paige VanZant should hang up her gloves for good.

While everyone agrees Paige VanZant is a content machine, her fighting career hasn’t gone well these past few years.

She lost three of her last four UFC fights before splitting from the organization and is 0-2 in the BKFC. At this point, what is the point of continuing to fight?

Paige VanZant can print money thanks to her online following. She also doesn’t have to worry about her face getting rearranged or her hands getting busted up.

Which would you prefer: millions thanks to Instagram or less money and way more injuries due to fighting?

The answer is obvious and it’s the latter.

To VanZant’s credit, she’s done an incredible job at becoming an influencer. She has a staggering 3.2 million followers on Instagram and another 1.8 million on TikTok. Let’s hope she does enjoy the latter too much because the government is closing in on banning it. Fortunately for her, she always has Instagram to fall back on.

Will VanZant fight again? At this point, who really cares? She’s busy tearing up Instagram, and she’s infinitely better at that than taking or giving punches.

For those of you unfamiliar with her work, you can check out a bit more below!