Paige Spiranac Worried About Rumors That Hooters Is Shutting Down Because Millennials Aren’t Into Boobs

A tweet claiming that Hooters was shutting down to rebrand grabbed the attention of millions on the social media app. The tweet claimed that the rebranding was taking place because of a study that showed millennials “aren’t that into boobs.”

The tweet gained so much attention that Elon Musk felt the need to respond. He couldn’t tell if the rebranding claim was satire or not. He wasn’t the only person of note concerned about the news. Golf’s No. influencer Paige Spiranac also had some concerns.

Hooters is shutting down and “rebranding” after new study shows that millennials “aren’t that into boobs” pic.twitter.com/JoMyRLx4Q7 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 28, 2022

Luckily for Elon, and the rest of the Americans who are fans of the restaurant, Hooters isn’t going anywhere. In fact, according to Hooters, millennials aren’t only into boobs they love them.

Phew — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

A spokesman for the restaurant also released a statement about the claims, “There is no validity to this story. Guests are enjoying this week’s televised sports events at our restaurants across the country and around the world in record numbers, accompanied by craveable menu items, cold beer and iconic hospitality.”

“Our concept is here to stay,” the spokesman ensured.

Hooters also took a moment to address Paige’s concerns. She joked in response to the viral tweet that becoming a Hooters waitress was her backup plan. You know, if the unlikely happened, and her influencer opportunities dried up.

If that happens, Hooters will be there for Paige.

Don’t worry. I’ll still be here when you’re ready 😉 — Hootie (@Hooters) December 29, 2022

Hooters & Paige Spiranac Aren’t Going Anywhere

If all of that wasn’t enough to convince you that Hooters is here to stay, Hooters girl Sloan Miavitz also weighed in on the controversy. It was her picture that was featured in the rebranding tweet and she put the armor on to do battle against the haters.

Sloan backed the claims that millennials are still into boobs and went on the offensive against the fake news. She said on Instagram, “New study shows that Millennials are 100% still into boobs and Hooters is thriving.”

The fact that Hooters isn’t going anywhere and that Paige isn’t going to have to implement her backup plan anytime soon tells you all you need to know. The market for boobs is still very strong.

That’s worthy of a celebration at your favorite breastaurant. So is the fact that Paige has a clean bill of health after a recent scare.