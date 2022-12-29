Gentlemen, we are happy to announce Hooters is here to stay.

A tweet claiming the popular restaurant chain known for beer and wings was “shutting down and ‘rebranding’ after new study shows that millennials ‘aren’t that into boobs'” blew up and went viral Wednesday.

The tweet was seen by more than 30 million people.

Hooters is shutting down and “rebranding” after new study shows that millennials “aren’t that into boobs” pic.twitter.com/JoMyRLx4Q7 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 28, 2022

Hooters will survive.

However, it turns out the tweet is complete nonsense and not true at all. A Hooters spokesman (what a job to hold!) told The Associated Press, “There is no validity to this story. Guests are enjoying this week’s televised sports events at our restaurants across the country and around the world in record numbers, accompanied by craveable menu items, cold beer and iconic hospitality. Our concept is here to stay.”

That’s right, folks. Hooters isn’t going anywhere. There is more than enough cold beer and wings to go around.

When the false rumor spread Wednesday, there was immediate backlash. People simply couldn’t imagine a world without Hooters.

What would men do without cold beer and hot wings on a table in front of them and TVs showing sports around them?

People made it clear Hooters leaving wouldn’t be tolerated, and nobody spearheaded the fight more than noted Hooters enthusiast Nick Adams. I’ve reached out to Nick to see if he can break down the effort to make sure Hooters doesn’t go away. When he gets back to me, I’ll update you all.

The left will not defeat the great Hooters, they are here to stay! pic.twitter.com/XoZUm5JRpy — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) December 29, 2022

At some point, you have to draw a line in the sand. You have to say enough is enough. You have to let people know there’s a point you simply can’t let them cross.

Losing Hooters would definitely be past the line, and something tells me most OutKick readers agree. If you’re against wings and beer, you probably cheered for the Soviet Union during the Miracle on Ice game.

Does that sound like someone you want to be your friend? Didn’t think so.

Sometimes, it just feels good to win one. Hooters not disappearing is definitely one we’ll chalk up to a victory.