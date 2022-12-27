Paige Spiranac Details Breast Cancer Scare

Whew –– Paige Spiranac is OK.

The golf influencer took to social media Tuesday afternoon to publish an ominous-looking life update that quickly turned rather serious.

“Sorry for not being as active lately on social media. I went on vacation then had to deal with my health,” the world’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer announced Tuesday. “During an annual check up, they found a lump in my breast. I recently had to get a biopsy done. It came back negative which I’m so grateful for!

“A reminder to get your check ups and also that you never know what people are going through behind closed doors so extending kindness is so important. I want to thank you guys for always sending so much love and support my way.”

Outside a Mrs. Claus-inspired Instagram post to celebrate Christmas, the 29-year-old Spiranac has been noticeably quiet on social media during December. Now we understand what was going on.

In October, she explained to her podcast listeners that something was going on with her health that needed to be addressed. Her doctor found the lump and an ultrasound was performed. “I think when you hear those words, ‘You have a lump,’ you automatically assume the absolute worst,” Spiranac said. “It was just absolutely terrifying.”

According to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, women between 20 and 39 should get a clinical breast exam every one to three years. Women between 40 and 49 should be checked for breast cancer once a year.

Take it from Paige, get those checkups.