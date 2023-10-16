Paige Spiranac Rival Grace Charis Is Back In The Water, Justin Herbert’s NFL Network Girlfriend Is Elite & Wild Bears Brawl By The Bathroom

Videos by OutKick

Goodness, does it feel good to be back on the east coast, where we don’t wear masks, carry our guns and appreciate biological women — like Paige Spiranac rival Grace Charis and Justin Herbert’s maybe girlfriend, Taylor Bisciotti.

I’m back, baby! After drinking enough alcohol to kill a horse (is that a saying?), hitting some TANKS on the golf course, giving a six-minute best man speech with nothing and I mean NOTHING prepared, I’m back and already ready for another drink.

Welcome to Monday Nightcaps — the class that is always counted on to start the week strong so we throw a couple sexy names in the headline and hope the Google Gods are paying attention.

We’ll check in with Paige Spiranac rival Grace Charis in the Amalfi Coast in just a bit.

Along the way, I think we’ll also welcome Justin Herbert and Taylor Bisciotti to the class ahead of tonight’s showdown with Dallas, talk about maybe the worst announcing team I’ve ever heard, do a little brawling in Chicago and maybe capitalize on a cancer-free diagnosis. You’ll see.

Pour yourself a Busch Light — shockingly, they’re only $17 for a 30-rack in Newsom’s California — and settle in for a Monday ‘Cap!

Let’s start the week with Paige Spiranac rival Grace Charis

I’ve been gone for days now, literally just slept last night for the first time in 36 hours and have a yard to mow — so we’re gonna start with the reason ya’ll came and go from there.

Golf influencer Grace Charis started the month in Europe for the Ryder Cup and it appears she decided to hang out across the pond for a couple weeks longer.

While Paige Spiranac is back in the states pumping out Halloween content, Grace is swimming along the Amalfi Coast. Two different ways of influencing, but both are effective.

As they say in Italy, let’s play mermaids:

Justin Herbert and Taylor Bisciotti welcome in the Cowboys

Enjoy the coast, Grace! It’s in the 50s in Florida today. Fire pit city.

OK, down to business. We have an electric MNF game tonight, especially if you don’t have a horse in the race. We’re either watching for the next great Dak Prescott implosion, or for the next example of Chargering. Either way, it’ll be fun as hell.

I think I’m all in on the Chargers +1.5 and the over 50.5. I’m also on a nice little heater right now, so you’re welcome in advance. Seriously, I think I’ve hit about five different parlays the past week after hitting five all season.

Get it while the getting’s good, because I promise you it’s about to end.

OK, here’s Justin Herbert and his rumored girlfriend Talyor Bisciotti awaiting the chokers from Dallas. Is she his confirmed GF? Nope. But the internet has been connecting the dots for about two years now, so that’s good enough for Nightcaps.

She’s also an NFL Network gal, which are always welcome around here — looking at you Jane Slater and Kay Adams.

Bears, brawls and monster blocks

Welcome to class, Taylor! Tell your friends!

Now, let’s head on up to Chicago and check in on the 1-5 Chicago Bears. Nice game yesterday, and by that I mean Justin Fields played like eight snaps and they lost what was probably the most boring, pointless game of the day.

Good stuff.

Chicago bears fans fight over the bathroom pic.twitter.com/4ieC3a5e3K — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 16, 2023

YOWWWWWWZA! What a hit! What a hook from fake Justin Fields right there. Poor Walter Payton. Guy gets up and has no idea what’s coming. And then, he tries to walk back over to the fight even after getting knocked into next week. What balls!

Tough days in Chicago right now. The Bears stink and the Cubbies missed the playoffs. Go Connor Bedard, am I right? Might be the only guy on earth who can save that crime-riddled city at this point.

Chicago this weekend. Our cities have turned into lawless hellholes pic.twitter.com/kg3CDgTybN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 15, 2023

What a hellscape. Makes California look halfway decent, although I’m pretty sure I was in the sane (Republican) part of it, so I don’t know that I saw the entire picture.

I did, however, see the entire picture during this play in yesterday’s Lions-Bucs game:

😡ANGRY RUNS😡 is ball carriers only. But damn we respect this monster block. pic.twitter.com/PJqYsakfRI — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 15, 2023

SNL, Deion Sanders and hyping the boys up on the way out

Easily my favorite play from Sunday. Love the Lions. Dan Campbell has the fellas playing ruthless football right now and they’re just crushing anything in their path.

They also have by far the easiest schedule in the NFL from here on out. Congrats on the No. 1 seed!

Seriously, this is a joke:

There’s a legit chance they don’t lose another game. They will, because they’re still the Lions, but you can certainly see a path.

OK, couple quickies before we gear up for a big night.

Anyone see Deion Sanders on Saturday’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live?

This Deion Sanders SNL skit is pretty funny: pic.twitter.com/DivuCdlRe3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 15, 2023

I admittedly haven’t watched a ton of SNL in years, but Kenan Thompson is one of the few good ones left and this is a solid four minutes from a pretty blah show nowadays. Don’t show Mark Jones, though!

You know what this segment is better than? Literally anything — and I mean anything — that came out of the NBC booth Saturday night during Notre Dame-USC. Seriously, I think the combo of Cris Collinsworth’s kid, Jack, and Jason Garrett were maybe the worst announcing duo I’ve ever heard.

Down 18 with 5 minutes left, this might be 4 down territory. Can’t get one past Jason Garrett here. pic.twitter.com/qQDAoanSwJ — Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) October 15, 2023

I’ve never heard a more naturally emotionless broadcast pair than Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) October 15, 2023

Cris Collinsworth son and Jason Garrett have gotta be the worst play by play duo in history of sports. These guys are trash. — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) October 15, 2023

I DON'T KNOW IF IT'S A SOUND THING OR WHAT, BUT JACK COLLINSWORTH AND JASON GARRETT ARE ABSOLUTELY AWFUL IN THEIR BROADCAST OF THE USC / NOTRE DAME FANS — STONIE (@STONIEWOODS) October 15, 2023

You know what made it so much worse? The country was collectively leaving Fowler, Herbie and the Game of the Year over on ESPN (Oregon-Washington) for Collinsworth, Jason Garrett and an NBC broadcast that apparently had the crowd noise turned as far down as possible.

It was truly an awful user experience and I know I’m not alone because Twitter is flooded with pissed off fans. Do better, NBC.

Finally, you wanna know how to perfectly capitalize on your newfound lease on life? Here ya go:

This is awesome



Shoutout Coach Coovert – the head coach of Kingwood Park Football



1-0 versus cancer pic.twitter.com/i7ulLcMuqd — Will Compton (@_willcompton) October 15, 2023

Cancer-free? Boom. Thanks, doc. This will be perfect to use before the big game tonight. You can only play the cancer card like this once during a season, though, so you better save it for a big game.

And, right on cue, Google tells me the Panthers slaughtered Lee, 45-10.

Congrats, coach!

Now let’s go have a week.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Do you look like Paige Spiranac rival Grace Charis when you take a swim? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.