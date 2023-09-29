Paige Spiranac Rival Grace Charis Goes For A Ryder Cup Swim, Kayla Simmons Celebrates Golden Birthday & Britney Spears Plays With Knives

Videos by OutKick

Is this lowkey the best sports weekend of the year so far? We’ve got Ryder Cup action across the pond, college football tomorrow, NFL on Sunday and Paige Spiranac rival Grace Charis pledging her allegiance to the flag.

And … Tupac’s killer has been found! Did you know he was still on the loose? I didn’t. Better late than never, I reckon.

I’m sure there are other weekends that rival this one, of course. Masters weekend. The opening weekend of March Madness. I’m sure there’s a Saturday coming up where college football and playoff baseball will collide.

But the Ryder Cup AND football — all weekend long? Maybe mix in a little NASCAR racin’ Sunday at Talladega on your phone propped up in the corner of the couch? Come on. Come on!

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps, otherwise known as hard hat Friday. The one where we pour some Maxwell House on the way out the door and put our head down for the next eight hours because we know we’re so damn close to being done for the week.

You just have to get through these last few hours and you’re done. You’ve made it. There’s the slightest crisp in the air — even in Florida! — and we’re on the brink of the greatest month of the calendar year.

Yes, October is the GOAT of months. Not even up for debate. It’s perfect. College football, NFL, playoff baseball — they all collide. Mix in a little NHL (not NBA, yuck) and Michael Myers and you’ve got yourself one hell of a month.

So let’s start it right.

Paige Spiranac rival Grace Charis has checked in to offer up her Ryder Cup selection. We’ll dive in, as always. Better get it out soon, though, because as of this writing that tourney is already over and it ain’t in favor of the good guys.

Kayla Simmons — the ex-Marshall volleyballer — had a big birthday this week. We’ll dive in there, too.

What else? Should we check the mail to end the week? Sure. Why not? Do some gambling ahead of the big weekend? Of course! Hell, I need it after last night’s bloodbath.

Say hello to Toby Keith in his first official concert back amid stomach cancer? Duh. We respect the legends around here, and Toby’s a damn LEGEND.

Pour whatever ya got handy and settle in. Pay attention, too, because we’re going quick today. It’s a Friday Nightcaps!

Grace Charis offers her Ryder Cup pick after Paige Spiranac went with the USA

We don’t screw around on Fridays — as you know — so let’s get to it.

Grace Charis is known around these parts as Paige Spiranac’s chief rival. She’s always lurking in the shadows and a half-step behind Pageviews. Sort of like every single defender on Tyreek Hill.

Remember Augusta in April? Paige spouted off with a pre-Masters heater and Grace Charis followed suit a few days later with damn near the same post.

Naturally, the two are back at it again this week even though they’re technically on the same team. You be the judge here. I’m Team Paige but it’s a close call.

Enjoying the water in Italy before #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/88oztQBtQE — Grace Charis (@gracecharisxo) September 28, 2023

Let’s stay in America and check in on Al Michaels

I think Paige Spiranac takes it pretty easily, but we’ve also got some controversy. If you’re an American, you know exactly what I’m talking about. If you’re not, check out the comment section under Grace’s post.

You don’t sit on the American flag. That’s a big no-no here. You don’t let her touch the ground at all, under any circumstance. That’s America 101. Big time foul there from Grace Charis, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

That’s why Paige Spiranac is the Queen of the mountain. Ain’t her first rodeo. Our girl is nothing if not ethical — and patriotic — and that’s why she’s the best. Tough look here from Grace, but she’ll learn. It’s all we can ask.

Give ’em hell over there, fellas! Bring us back a trophy.

Let’s quickly do a wellness check on the great Al Michaels — a Friday Nightcaps tradition (as of last week) — before moving on.

"Everything is a parody, everything is a joke these days." – BASEketball star Al Michaels, who also has apparently never seen the movie Step Brothers. pic.twitter.com/YthItIGKmP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 29, 2023

Al Michaels doesn't have a whole lot to say on the Bears-Commanders Thursday Night Football promo. #TNF 🏈📺 pic.twitter.com/eMd101dTdJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 29, 2023

Mail time!

A lot to digest there. For starters, Al Michaels doesn’t know Step Brothers? He’s never seen STEP BROTHERS?

Look, I think that movie is a tad overrated. Like, we get it. It’s Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly playing the only characters they can play for the 11th time in a major motion picture. We gotcha. It’s funny, but it’s not as great as people make it out to be.

Sorry, but it’s true. You wanna hear another hot take? Will Ferrell? Not that funny. He’s just not. He also completely ruined The Office. Deangelo Vickers was maybe the worst character in any show of all time.

Just the worst.

And on that cheery note … mail time!

From Oklahoma Ryan:

I’ll never begrudge a man his beer preferences but I will disagree with them.

1. Miller lite

2. Shiner bock (anything but holiday cheer, have you had salt & lime??)

3. Dos Equis

4. Yellow bellies

And right on his heels, longtime Nightcaps reader, Mike:

I’m with you on the Golden Road, they have a brewery/restaurant right across from Angel Stadium and we’ll hit that up before a game, and sometimes after.

I’ve switched up from Busch Light to Coors Light for the time being.

We can’t get Yuengling in the OC, but I’ve traveled east and it’s really good beer.

Just picked up the Sam Adams beer fest variety pack, it’s okay, sorry, not a fan of pumpkin beers.

Kayla Simmons celebrates her golden birthday

Both of those were obviously in response to Thursday’s Nightcaps, in which I gave the following Mount Rushmore of beers in honor of National Beer Day:

Busch Light Mango Cart Golden Road Yuengling Shipyard Pumpkinhead

Honestly, I would’ve put Miller Lite in there but I wanted to branch out a bit. Love Miller Lite, so no argument there.

I also get Mike’s switcharoo from Busch to Coors. Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light really did ruin some great things for us. They’re the worst. If I couldn’t get an 18-pack of Busch Light for $14 I’d probably switch, too.

Now, let’s check in with ex-Marshall volleyballer Kayla Simmons — dubbed the World’s Sexiest Volleyballer by OutKick — on her Golden Birthday:

Let’s get rich, Toby Keith returns and Bryce Harper is an Angel

Happy birthday Kayla! Thanks for sharing it with us.

OK, rapid fire time on the final Friday of September.

Let’s get rich, as Clay — who is actually rich — says. I am not rich, though, so take this all with a grain of salt.

I’m sorry to you Deion truthers out there — and I like Colorado — but I’m hammering USC -21.5. Just crush it and don’t look back.

I like Notre Dame at -5.5 on the road, too. Feel like there’s some bounce-back potential there. Duke? Come on.

South Carolina getting 12.5 at Tennessee seems juicy, too.

If you’re really feeling wild, maybe take James Madison at -3 over South Alabama. The Dukes are usually pretty damn reliable.

And so is Sir Toby Keith!

Toby Keith says he's "doing a lot better" amid cancer battle: "It's a little bit of a rollercoaster." https://t.co/U7tIEck6Vx#PCCAs pic.twitter.com/Sm9zyb1HQt — ExtraTV (@extratv) September 28, 2023

Such an underrated Toby Keith song. Hell, it’s damn near impossible to find on iTunes nowadays. Can’t imagine why.

Keep kicking cancer’s ass, Toby. One of the best to ever do it.

Let’s check in on the baseball fellas before we head into a big weekend of football:

Bryce Harper lost it on Angel Hernandez after this check swing call pic.twitter.com/JLPpoNLWJy — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 28, 2023

Bryce Harper’s hair is cool, his beard is cool, his muscles are cool, his swing is cool, he even makes getting ejected look cool. It’s unfair to be that cool. pic.twitter.com/34WmVmHDyE — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) September 29, 2023

10-year-old Hayden Dorfman caught the helmet Bryce Harper tossed into the crowd after his ejection



Harper told security he wanted to sign it. Hayden said Bryce is his favorite player and this is "the best baseball game he’s ever been to"



(via @byalexcoffey) pic.twitter.com/4TDL7YORpi — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 29, 2023

Take us home, sane Britney Spears!

Bryce Harper is so good for the game of baseball and so much better than Mike Trout. I know I know, it sounds bat-bleep crazy to say, but it’s how I feel.

Give me Bryce over Mike any day of the week and twice on Sunday. At least he’s got a personality. And an ounce of durability (minus the whole Tommy John thing, but whatever).

OK, that’ll do it for today — and this week. Let’s go have a huge weekend as we head into the greatest month of the year.

Take us home, Britney Spears! You seem well!

Let’s go have one.

