Barstool Mocks ESPN’s Mark Jones ‘Meat Riding’ Deion Sanders

ESPN tasked longtime bigot Mark Jones to call the Colorado-Stanford game last Friday, during which he fawned over Deion Sanders for being a black coach.

Like the last time he called a Colorado matchup, Jones randomly referenced, sang, and danced to rap songs in the booth.

Mark Jones is, by definition, a clown.

His antics are cringe. They distract from the game at hand, the cardinal sin of a play-by-play commentator.

He is also a second-tier broadcaster often stumbling upon his words and crediting the wrong player for plays. (Shedeur Sanders doesn’t play defense, Mark. That’s his brother, Shilo.)

Barstool Sports was the latest outlet to grow annoyed by him. The outlet posted the following photo to sum up how it feels about Jones’ commentary upon Deion’ each breath:

Barstool deleted the post after about 80,000 views after some users accused the photo of being homophobic. Which, of course, it was not.

Nonetheless, another Barstool employee continued to mock Jones with a series of X posts:

Mark Jones is setting a record for meat riding tonight. — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) October 14, 2023

The lack of excitement from Mark Jones when Stanford makes a big play is hilarious. We are listening to a home radio announcer. — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) October 14, 2023

You can hear Mark Jones break. pic.twitter.com/q7TyC90w2x — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) October 14, 2023

Well said.

On a more serious note, it’s unprofessional for an ESPN broadcaster to openly root for a team, player, or coach.

Opposing networks would never allow a national broadcaster to fanboy in the booth, as if he’s on local college radio.

And make no mistake, ESPN executives don’t like it either. However, they are unlikely to address Jones’ coverage. ESPN wouldn’t dare risk telling a black broadcaster he can’t root for a black coach.

How do we know? Fear of racial backlash is why ESPN opted not to punish Jones for the following:

Falsely accusing stadium police officers of trying to shoot him.

Sharing a tweet calling his colleague Stephen A. Smith a “coon.”

Sharing multiple posts telling Rush Limbaugh to “rot in hell” on the day he died of lung cancer.

Lying about police murdering a still-very-alive Jacob Blake.

Lying about Jacob Blake being unarmed.

Liking nasty tweets about his colleague JJ Redick.

Connecting Aaron Rodgers to QAnon without proof.

Violating ESPN’s ban on discussing politics.

Liking tweets calling Queen Elizabeth a vile racist on the day she died.

Sharing tweets mocking Nick Bosa for tearing his ACL.

Making a “blowjob” reference on-air.

Discussing “insurrections” during NBA games.

Calling Batman a racist.

Reposting tweets claiming Ron DeSantis is in the KKK.

Promoting an inaccurate report that 90% of the NBA media is white.

Standing up on stage at an internal college football convention last August and telling a crowd of broadcasters while pounding his chest that he “does what he does” because he comes from a different background.

Posting disparaging tweets about Nikola Jokić and Luka Doncic (wonder why these two).

Sharing a tweet that white people are trying to appropriate Jesus.

Calling Abraham Lincoln a racist.

Who is a bigger racist: Batman or Abraham Lincoln?

Consider that ESPN retained Mark Jones last June and laid off Jeff Van Gundy and Todd McShay. It’s called privilege.

According to people inside ESPN, Mark Jones acts like a fool to ease criticism from “Black Twitter” that he married a white woman.

He is what we call a pretend racist. He wants online users to think he’s racist.

One could argue that pretend racists, like Jones, are worse than real racists, like Joy Reid. But that’s up for debate.

OutKick asked Jones on Monday about the internal and external criticism of his coverage of Deion Sanders.

Unfortunately, Mark Jones did not respond.

We also asked him about sharing posts from Bishop Talbert Swan in which he declared all white people a “demonic force of evil.”

He didn’t respond to that, either.

Perhaps Jones is caught up Googling rap songs that he never heard of to use the next time he calls a Colorado matchup on ESPN.