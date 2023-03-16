Paige Spiranac Is Fired Up For March Madness

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac is ready to soak up plenty of March Madness chaos.

The NCAA Tournament is officially underway as of Thursday afternoon, and all of America is locked, cocked and ready to rock for the greatest time of year for sports fans.

For the next couple weeks, we’ll have tons of games to consume and bet on. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Spiranac is fired up and ready to roll.

Paige Spiranac is ready for March Madness. (Credit: Getty Images)

There’s just one thing she needs to know:

“Who did you pick to win it all?”

Or at least that’s the question she floated fans on Twitter.

Paige Spiranac is excited for the NCAA Tournament.

It’s hard to knock Spiranac’s spirit and interest in the games. After all, this is the United States of America.

As we covered ahead of the games beginning, it’s events like this that separate the USA from the rest of the world.

March Madness is unique to us, and it’s exciting every single year. As a sports fanatic, it would be surprising if Spiranac WAS NOT super pumped up.

Paige Spiranac appears fired up for March Madness. She posted about the NCAA Tournament on Twitter and asked who will win. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Who will win?

Now, to the meat of Spiranac’s post, which was obviously the only point of her Instagram post, who will win? Well, Houston, Alabama, UCLA and Purdue lead the odds. Kansas is fifth, but it’s unclear if that’s a smart pick given nobody knows Bill Self’s return date.

The Crimson Tide and Cougars are definitely your safest bets, Paige. That’s at least what the sportsbooks would tell us.

Will Alabama win the NCAA Tournament? (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

More than anything, it’s all about having fun, drinking a couple beers, wagering a couple dollars along the way. If Paige Spiranac goes into it with that mindset, it’s impossible to lose.