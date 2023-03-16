Videos by OutKick

Bill Self won’t be pacing the bench for Kansas against Howard today.

The Jayhawks play the 16-seed Bison at 2:00 EST this afternoon, and it will just be the latest game Self has missed after suffering a health issue.

Assistant Norm Roberts will continue to run the show for Kansas.

Kansas' Bill Self will miss today’s NCAA Tournament game versus Howard but continues to progress well from a recent health issue, per release. Assistant Norm Roberts will serve as acting head coach today. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 16, 2023

Bill Self suffered a medical situation, and remains out.

The legendary Kansas coach missed the Big 12 tournament after suffering a serious medical situation that resulted in him being hospitalized.

The school denied he had a heart attack, but didn’t initially reveal further details. A statement from the University of Kansas Health System described the situation as “a standard procedure” after Self arrived at an emergency room.

It was later reported he received a heart catheterization and two stents in his heart, according to Yahoo Sports.

UPDATE on Bill Self just in from Kansas: pic.twitter.com/I7DWs4wbqw — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 9, 2023

Self will miss another game.

Now, Self will miss the first game of the tournament, and you have to wonder what kind of impact this could have on the game. It was originally reported he would be ready to roll, but something must have changed.

Kansas could probably smack Howard if the players just coached themselves. The talent gap is astronomical. Kansas is currently a -22 point favorite, and that’s after news it out Bill Self won’t be coaching.

Bill Self to miss Kansas/Howard in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

However, their part of the bracket also includes potential matchups against Illinois, Kansas, Saint Mary’s and UConn just to face the bottom half in the Elite Eight. Bill Self might not be needed today, but he will definitely be needed down the stretch.

Of course, his health has to be his top priority. None of this means anything if you’re not healthy, and it sounds like he’s definitely taking things easy.

The good news is KMBC reported Self is actually with the team. Despite not coaching, he’s reportedly around his guys. That’s definitely a positive sign.

Bill Self out for Kansas’ first game in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks play Howard. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Bill Self gets back to 100% as quickly as possible and returns to the bench. There’s nothing Kansas fans would love to see more.