Kansas Jayhawks Head Coach Bill Self Out For Rest Of Big 12 Tournament

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self was absent from his team’s first game of the 2023 Big 12 tournament on Thursday,

The Jayhawks defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers by a score of 78-61 and will move on to face the Iowa State Cyclones. However, after the game, the school announced that Self will now miss the remainder of the tournament.

UPDATE on Bill Self just in from Kansas: pic.twitter.com/I7DWs4wbqw — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 9, 2023

The University of Kansas Health System also put out a statement to dispel reports that the coach had suffered a heart attack.

“KU Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self is a patient at The University of Kansas Health System,” the statement read.

“Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Stites wants to clarify that Coach Self did not suffer a heart attack as reported by some media. He arrived at the emergency department last night and underwent a standard procedure that went well.

“He is expected to make a full recovery. There will be no further medical details released for now.”

The Jayhawks coach also issued a statement.

“I am very grateful for the overwhelming number of well wishes my family and I have received. I’m excited to get back with my team in the very near future,”

The Jayhawks are in the hunt for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and will have to seal the deal without their bench boss.

