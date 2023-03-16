The First Day Of The NCAA Tournament Has Arrived. Here’s Everything Fans Need To Know

Videos by OutKick

The first day of the NCAA Tournament is officially here, and that means we’re locked and loaded for tons of college basketball action.

Today is the start of the greatest couple weeks in all of sports. From today through April 3, the sports world is zeroed in on college basketball and nothing. There will be upsets, incredible runs, heartbreak, the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

The NCAA Tournament’s first full day is Thursday. Who will win it all? (Credit: NCAA)

Fortunately for all of the readers, you don’t need to go far to find all the info you need. We have it right here:

TV Channels: CBS, truTV, TNT and TBS

CBS, truTV, TNT and TBS Earliest Thursday Game: West Virginia/Maryland at 12:15 EST on CBS

West Virginia/Maryland at 12:15 EST on CBS Latest Thursday Game: UCLA/UNC Asheville at 10:05 PM EST on truTV

UCLA/UNC Asheville at 10:05 PM EST on truTV Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Purdue, Kansas and Houston

Alabama, Purdue, Kansas and Houston Total games Thursday and Friday: 16 each day

16 each day Total games Saturday and Sunday: Eight each day

The NCAA Tournament is an incredible time.

This is what we train for, folks. The opening day of the NCAA tournament is better than Christmas. We’re going to get roughly 12 straight hours of college basketball today.

If you’re not pumped up and ready to run through a wall, you might be the kind of person who cheered for the Soviet Union during the 1980 Olympics.

Don’t be that guy. Don’t be like that guy at all.

Is Duke an underrated five seed in the NCAA Tournament? (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College basketball is as American as it gets.

While basketball is certainly a global game, nowhere else on the planet do they have anything like March Madness and the NCAA Tournament.

It brings our country to a grinding halt in the best way possible. The person in your office you never talk to all of a sudden has a dozen hot takes about why Duke really should have been a three seed. Your uncle you never hear from has Venmoed you a crisp $100 spot for the family pool and is running his mouth in a way that reminds you why you don’t talk.

You truly can’t beat it. Can Houston win it all? Will Alabama continue to draw intense criticism as the program makes a Final Four run?

Can Duke – a five seed – stun Purdue and come out of the east? Fans have so many questions, and we’ll start getting answers this afternoon.

Will Alabama go to the Final Four? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Get your brackets done, get the fridge stocked and don’t answer a single text not related to March Madness. The greatest time of the year is here. It’s time to enjoy what fans across the country have earned.