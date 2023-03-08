Paige Spiranac Says ‘Boobs’ Shouldn’t Be Offensive & She Has A Point

Videos by OutKick

Leave it to Paige Spiranac, the world’s No. 1 golf influencer as named by the OutKick Culture Department, to set the record straight on what should be offensive, and it damn well better not be “boobs.”

Paigeviews hopped on Twitter Monday night to declare, out of nowhere, that “There’s a lot going on in the world that should bother you and offend you.”

“Boobs ain’t one of them,” the Google click machine continued.

What caused Paigeviews to go off? It might have something to do with a video she posted earlier in the night where she’s in some sort of one-piece body suit crushing draw shots into a simulator screen.

Stop being offended by ‘boobs,’ golf influencer Paige Spiranac told the Internet Monday night. / Twitter

I’d have to do a deep dive into the responses to the video — the sun is shining and I have other work piling up, so I’m not going to deploy the i-Team on this one — but you can figure that some troll told Paige to cover up the cleav and it set her off.

One guy, Mike, who stepped up to challenge Paigeviews over her hitting a draw with a wedge, found out the hard way that the undisputed, undefeated champion of golf influencing wasn’t in the mood for his smartass comments.

“You should be able to work every club in your bag. Sorry you can’t hit a draw with a short iron,” she fired back.

Mike went back to his corner defeated. “Not a bad take overall,” he replied.

How to hit a draw just by changing your set up! pic.twitter.com/OswqfkTSGf — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 7, 2023

As for the “boobs” and being offended, this is a recurring struggle Paige has with the social media world. There are men out there who are fake offended that Paigeviews uses cleavage as a money-making technique in 2023.

She’s been defending her rack for years.

“Paige, I get your audience are a bunch of male degens but you don’t always needs to push out the TOBs (Tig ol’ bitties from SNL),” a troll wrote in 2022.

“I like boobs. Specifically my boobs,” Spiranac fired back.

And she like Hooters.

In December, Paige showed great concern over a nasty rumor that the breastaurant chain was on the verge of closing down (disgusting fake rumor, BTW) because millennials aren’t into boobs.

There you have it, the latest manufactured Google Trends Paige Spiranac drama. Stay tuned. Something else will pop up tomorrow.