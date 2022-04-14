Paige Spiranac Defends Her Boobs After Vicious Twitter Attack

Instagram golf influencer Paige Spiranac went on offense defending her boobs Wednesday after some typical Twitter loser came after the GOAT for her social media content strategy.

“Paige, I get your audience are a bunch of male degens but you don’t always needs to push out the TOBs (Tig ol’ bitties from SNL),” the Twitter loser wrote to Spiranac.

And it was officially on from there. Instant offense out of Paige. This is social media offense 101 and should be studied in college courses around the country.

“I like boobs. Specifically my boobs,” Spiranac fired back.

I like boobs. Specifically my boobs https://t.co/XJlqdvEy9G — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 13, 2022

Some other loser thought he would come at Paige with an attack that she’s “pretending to have some golf knowledge.”

Paige went off on the clown.

“I was ranked in the top 20 in the world as a junior golfer, full ride to play collegiate golf, won as a professional. I would smoke you on the course with a smile on my face and in one of my cute outfits,” she wrote, absolutely leaving the loser flattened in the Twitter streets.

Lesson learned, fellas.

Now, stop being morons fighting with the woman and go get some of Paige’s money. Click. 👇