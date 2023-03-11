Paige Spiranac, Gisele Among The Betting Favorites To Date Tiger Woods Next

Videos by OutKick

You can bet on anything nowadays, and I mean ANYTHING. With that in mind, BetOnline has for some reason released odds on Tiger Woods’ next girlfriend, and the the star-studded list includes both Gisele Bündchen and Paige Spiranac.

What a duo (or trio?) that would be! My God. There are power couples, and then there’s Tiger Woods and/or Gisele and Paige. I’m not sure the internet could handle it.

The masterminds over at BetOnline made Gisele the odds-on favorite at +2500, but she’s just the first in a long list of A-list names the site believes Woods could shack up with next.

Let’s dive in!

Paige Spiranac and Gisele and Tiger, oh my!

Gisele Bündchen, Paige Spiranac, Kim Kardashian with Tiger Woods?

Right behind Gisele sits Kim Kardashian at 35/1, followed by Shakira and Jada Pinkett Smith at 50/1. Imagine Tiger Woods dating Will Smith’s wife after the Chris Rock fiasco last year? I’m all in on that drama.

Elsewhere on the betting board you’ll find names like Amber Heard (150/1) and a couple of big names in the adult film industry, including Mia Khalifa, Lana Rhoades, Riley Reid and Mia Malkova.

BetOnline also believes there’s a slight chance at a Tiger-Lindsay Vonn reunion (+50000), and also gives Emily Ratajkowski a puncher’s chance at +20000.

My personal favorite, however, is the longest of all the longshots to end up with Tiger Woods: Caitlyn Jenner, who brings up the caboose at a whopping +5000000.

Imagine the athletic genes in that kid!

Kim Kardashian and Tiger Woods would be electric.

So, what do we think here? Gisele Bündchen showed us Friday that she’s very much back at the top of her game by dancing half-naked on a stripper’s pole, but I don’t think she’s looking for someone like Tiger. I mean, she’s just coming out of a stressful relationship with one GOAT, so I don’t think she’s looking for more baggage.

Frankly, I think Paige Spiranac ain’t a bad guess here. Why not sprinkle a little money on Pageviews? She’s the cream of the crop when it comes to golf influencers and may even be able to get Tiger another major or two before he joins the Champions Tour.

Can’t wait to see how this all unfolds. The possibilities are endless.