Paige Spiranac Beats The Summer Heat By Wearing Less On The Course

Paige Spiranac is perfectly fine beating the summer heat by wearing less on the course, and she’s got the data to back it up.

The world’s No. 1 golf influencer hit the links this week donning a little more fabric than usual, and she did it in the name of science. Spiranac wanted to prove to everyone that it didn’t matter how dressed up she was, her score wouldn’t change.

Right on cue, she claims to have shot the same score — if not higher — while showing less skin. So, bottom line?

Less is more.

I want it on record that I wore a golf appropriate outfit today and it didn’t help my score. I shoot lower the less I wear. It’s science. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 2, 2023

Paige Spiranac uses science to justify her golf outfits

There you have it, folks. Shut up, haters. Paige Spiranac is perfectly content wearing less on the course, and if you have a problem with it, suck it up.

In case you missed it, Spiranac revealed on Instagram last week that she’s received some pushback from the golf world in recent years over her “sexy” outfit choices. Don’t know who got pissed, but they sound like a real joy to golf with.

Anyway, she said it never really bothered her, but she’s chosen in recent months to move her spicier content to her OnlyFans spinoff account, OnlyPaige.

“OP is a place for me to create a ton of different pieces of content to really focus on golf instruction … also to do the sexier pieces of content because people do judge me so harshly on my Instagram. I put the sexier pieces there because it’s just a happier, friendlier, judge-free community,” she said.

“So, yes and no. But I feel the answer is they’ve always judged me and OP is a safe place for me to create the content I want to create.”

No judgement here, Paige Spiranac. I promise. And it now looks like we have the data to back it up.

OutKick was right once again.

About to shoot my 2024 calendar but you can see all the BTS of my 2023 calendar and more 🔥⛳️ here-https://t.co/VMs5u0JvuX pic.twitter.com/r8Grb1voIT — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 21, 2023