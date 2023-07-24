Paige Spiranac Moved Her ‘Sexier Content’ To OnlyPaige Because Pro Golfers Judged Her

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac, the world’s undisputed No. 1 ranked influencer, created her OnlyPaige account because a couple losers in the pro golf world judged her.

Thanks for ruining the fun, Karens.

Spiranac dropped the bomb during her regular Instagram Q&A session Monday when one fan asked if pro golfers/courses treat her “rudely” now since creating the OnlyFans spinoff.

“I think when I first came out with it people were interested and a little bit confused on what OP would be and, although I have some very fun and sexy content, there is no nudity and I will never do any nudity,” she said.

“OP is a place for me to create a ton of different pieces of content to really focus on golf instruction … also to do the sexier pieces of content because people do judge me so harshly on my Instagram. I put the sexier pieces there because it’s just a happier, friendlier, judge-free community.

“So, yes and no. But I feel the answer is they’ve always judged me and OP is a safe place for me to create the content I want to create.”

Paige Spiranac doesn’t mind the copycats

Unreal. I’d argue there has been no better microphone for the game of golf than Pageviews Paige Spiranac — especially during a pretty much Tiger Woods-less time.

You wanna get younger? Grow the game? Bring in new eyeballs? Maybe having a hot golfer who’s also really good at the actual game AND at having fun on social media ain’t the worst thing in the world?

But we don’t like to have fun anymore. What did Heath Ledger’s Joker once ask?

“Why so serious?”

That’s us in 2023. Can’t have fun and can’t let Paige Spiranac show off her sexy content for free anymore. Losers.

Whatever. She knows OutKick is on her side, because she was basically asked about us.

“Is it flattering when you hear someone referred to as ‘The Paige Spiranac’ of their sport?” one fan commented.

“Yes, it is,” Spiranac said. “It’s really flattering. I know a lot of them and I like to be someone they can come to because I have been through this.”

Amen, Paige.