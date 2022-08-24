Four More PAC-12 Schools Might Be Bolting To The Big Ten

It sounds like the PAC-12 might be teetering on the brink of absolute collapse.

Oregon is currently in talks to leave the PAC-12 for the Big Ten, and it sounds like at least three more schools might also be fleeing for the B1G, according to Brett McMurphy.

How many PAC-12 teams will join the Big Ten? (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“They’re gonna lose four schools to the Big Ten, and then I think four schools out of the Pac 12 – the Arizona schools, Utah and Colorado – take a lifeline to go to the Big 12,” McMurphy explained when talking to Paul Finebaum.

— John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) August 24, 2022

While McMurphy didn’t mention the four schools that are likely to join USC and UCLA in the Big Ten, it’s pretty obvious who the Big Ten is likely to poach.

The clear four targets are Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal. If those four join the B1G with the Trojans and Bruins, the Big Ten will get to 20 teams, which Kevin Warren previously indicated might be the minimum goal.

Will Oregon and other PAC-12 teams join the Big Ten? (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

If that happens, the PAC-12 will be left with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah, Washington State, Oregon State.

If the Wildcats, Sun Devils, Buffaloes and Utes all jump to the Big 12, it’s more than safe to assume the PAC-12 will officially collapse.

Will the PAC-12 collapse? (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Now, some will argue Oregon State and Washington State will attempt to hold the conference together by adding a bunch of MWC teams. That’s a laughable suggestion.

If only WSU and the Beavers are left, they’ll be on the first ride to the MWC and the PAC-12 will be a thing of the past.

Will Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado join the Big 12? (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

When could all this happen? That remains unclear, but as soon as one more team, likely Oregon, announces a move to the B1G, we could see the PAC-12 fall apart like Iraq in 2003. It could all be over in a matter of days.