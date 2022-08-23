Former Big Ten Star Named Starting QB In The PAC-12

Michael Penix Jr. is, once again, a starting college quarterback.
Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer announced Tuesday afternoon the former Indiana star has won the starting QB job in Seattle.
Kalen DeBoer is in his first year as the head coach of the Huskies, and he needs to make a bang to get the fanbase excited after a horrific 4-8 2021 season.
Naming Michael Penix Jr. QB1 for the Huskies is a great way to get fans fired up.
When Penix was healthy during his time with Indiana, he was an absolute stud for Tom Allen and the Hoosiers. Even though Indiana never had a ton of talent surrounding him in Bloomington, he still became a huge problem for B1G defenses.
The former Tennessee commit threw for 4,197 yards and 29 touchdowns in a total of 20 games. He also rushed for another six touchdowns in those 20 games.
However, Penix has struggled mightily at times to stay healthy. He has suffered multiple ACL injuries and it’s not really clear if he’ll ever be able to get back to the high level fans saw in 2020.
Can he be the guy that lights a fire under Washington in 2022? Time will tell, but if he’s able to get back to his old ways, the Huskies will have a serious weapon.