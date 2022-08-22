Oregon Is In ‘Preliminary Discussions’ With The Big Ten: REPORT

The Oregon Ducks are reportedly getting the ball rolling on trying to join the Big Ten.

Ever since USC and UCLA decided to ditch the PAC-12 for the Big Ten starting 2024, there has been serious speculation the B1G would add more teams.

Commissioner Kevin Warren pretty much confirmed during an interview with Bryant Gumbel the Big Ten would continue to look for new members.

The Ducks have “initiated preliminary discussions” with the Big Ten to figure out if the “Ducks are compatible” with the conference, according to Brett McMurphy.

Notably, Kevin Warren, outgoing Oregon president Michael Schill and AD Rob Mullens are not involved in the talks right now. That does beg the question of who is actually leading the discussion and possible negotiations.

Oregon seems like a very natural fit for the B1G, and when the Trojans and Bruins agreed to join the Big Ten, there was immediate speculation about whether or not the Ducks would be next.

It only makes sense for the Big Ten to want to expand further west so that USC and UCLA have some regional conference opponents.

It now looks like Oregon has at least begun the process of figuring out what joining the Big Ten would look like.

The other thing to consider is that the Ducks fleeing the PAC-12 for the Big Ten could kick off a domino situation that ends in the former’s demise.

USC and UCLA are already leaving. If Oregon goes, it will be a sinking ship and everyone will be scrambling for a spot on a lifeboat.

As I’ve said before, PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff might want people to believe he’s in control, but he’s really not doing anything other than giving fans his best Baghdad Bob impression.

If Oregon leaves the PAC-12, we could see an unstoppable collapse of the conference. No matter how much Kliavkoff might want to deny it, it’s 100% true.