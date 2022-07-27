The Big Ten is reportedly eying up multiple schools to expand the conference.
The B1G stunned the country when it snatched UCLA and USC from the PAC-12, and while Kevin Warren hasn’t indicated a timeline for further expansion, it sounds like the conference isn’t done growing just yet.
What could the next move be? According to Brett McMurphy, Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Cal, Miami and Florida State are all in play.
As I discussed on Outkick360 Tuesday, if the Big Ten grabs Notre Dame and a couple more teams, we’re going to see an arms race nobody could have ever prepared for.
Welcome to the new era of college football. There’s no going back at this point.
If the Big Ten adds Notre Dame – which seems very likely – the conference will need to add another team in order to stay even with 18 teams.
Who will that team be? Honestly, I have no idea, and I think anyone who says they do is likely lying.
From a geographic standpoint, Florida State increases the B1G’s footprint the most. The conference would be on both coasts, the midwest and in the south.
That’s an absolutely massive and unprecedented footprint for a college athletics conference.
Outside of the schools listed, it’s a bit surprising UNC and UVA haven’t been mentioned as possible targets. Both are prestigious institutions, big state schools and would expand the East Coast control.
No matter what happens, we’re living through history in the world of college football. What a time to be alive!