Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Addresses Expansion Speculation

The Big Ten might expand further, but it has to be on the right terms.

USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten in 2024, and all eyes are now on whether or not the B1G will target Notre Dame in the arms race against the SEC.

Well, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren wants everyone to know it has to be done on the right terms.

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

“It may include future expansion, but it will be done for the right reasons at the right time, with our student athletes’ academic and athletic empowerment at the center of any decisions. We will not expand just to expand,” Warren told the media Tuesday.

Let me translate that for everyone reading this. The right time and right reasons are whenever Notre Dame is ready and for whatever reasons the Fighting Irish give.

(Photo by Douglas Stringer/IconSportswire)

He can play the word salad game all he wants, but we all know what he means. If Notre Dame picks up the phone tomorrow and asks to join the B1G, it’s going to happen.

We can sit here and pretend that’s not the case, but we won’t be fooling anyone.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Now, when it comes to possible other targets like UVA, UNC or a different school, the calculus might shift, but if we’re talking about Notre Dame, there won’t be any barriers.

(Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will the Big Ten add the Fighting Irish? Let us know in the comments!